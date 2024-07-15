Breaking: Trump picks Sen. JD Vance as running mate
Elections

Kemp asked to remove three State Election Board members

An attendee holds a sign that says "This Meeting is Illegal" during a hastily planned State Election Board meeting Friday at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An attendee holds a sign that says "This Meeting is Illegal" during a hastily planned State Election Board meeting Friday at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
0 minutes ago

A Fulton County election official has asked Gov. Brian Kemp to remove three members of the State Election Board and its executive director over actions that may have violated Georgia’s open meetings law.

On Friday, three Republican members of the state board — Janelle King, Rick Jeffares and Janet Johnson — and the board’s executive director, former GOP lawmaker Mike Coan, held an impromptu meeting to approve new election rules in advance of November’s hotly contested presidential election. The move came after the state attorney general’s office warned the board that the meeting could violate the Georgia Open Meetings Act.

On Monday, Fulton County Election Board Chair Cathy Woolard asked Kemp to remove the three state board members and Coan, citing alleged violations of the state ethics code and meetings law. Kemp’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The board members and Coan also could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the letter, Woolard asked Kemp to “investigate this illegal meeting, declare any actions taken during this illegal meeting to be null and void and to remove those members and the executive director participating in this meeting from their respective positions and replace them with SEB members and staff who will adhere to the law at all times.”

At Friday’s meeting, the three board members said they needed to approve the rules that day to keep the proposed rules alive. One rule would expand access to partisan poll watchers during the counting of ballots following an election. Another would require all county election boards to post daily online ballot counts on county websites.

Kemp’s appointee, Chairman John Fervier, and Democratic appointee Sara Tindall Ghazal did not attend the meeting. Ghazal said the meeting appeared to be deliberately scheduled at a time when they could not attend.

The attorney general’s office informed the board Thursday that the meeting might violate a state law that requires state boards to publish notices of non-emergency meetings at least seven days in advance. Meetings deemed an emergency or a “special circumstance” by the board can be held with less than 24 hours’ notice.

On Friday, King said the meeting was legitimate because notice was announced more than 24 hours in advance. The meeting was announced on a sheet of paper on the door of the Capitol meeting room — but not in advance on the State Election Board meeting website.

Staff writers Maya T. Prabhu and Caleb Groves contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Judge presiding over YSL trial recused from case35m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete

Credit: John Boydston for the AJC

Athens music royalty announced as first Classic Center Arena concert
2h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: AP

Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's...
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
LISTEN
Media analyst Brian Stelter discusses Biden’s post-debate ‘Rorschach test’
Atlanta Black press criticizes credentialing process for CNN’s debate
Featured

The Trump criminal cases: How they compare
UGA slugger Charlie Condon picked No. 3 in Major League Baseball draft
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee