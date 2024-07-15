Kemp asked to remove three State Election Board members

In the letter, Woolard asked Kemp to “investigate this illegal meeting, declare any actions taken during this illegal meeting to be null and void and to remove those members and the executive director participating in this meeting from their respective positions and replace them with SEB members and staff who will adhere to the law at all times.”

At Friday’s meeting, the three board members said they needed to approve the rules that day to keep the proposed rules alive. One rule would expand access to partisan poll watchers during the counting of ballots following an election. Another would require all county election boards to post daily online ballot counts on county websites.

Kemp’s appointee, Chairman John Fervier, and Democratic appointee Sara Tindall Ghazal did not attend the meeting. Ghazal said the meeting appeared to be deliberately scheduled at a time when they could not attend.

The attorney general’s office informed the board Thursday that the meeting might violate a state law that requires state boards to publish notices of non-emergency meetings at least seven days in advance. Meetings deemed an emergency or a “special circumstance” by the board can be held with less than 24 hours’ notice.

On Friday, King said the meeting was legitimate because notice was announced more than 24 hours in advance. The meeting was announced on a sheet of paper on the door of the Capitol meeting room — but not in advance on the State Election Board meeting website.

Staff writers Maya T. Prabhu and Caleb Groves contributed to this article.