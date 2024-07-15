Kendrick’s attorney, Doug Weinstein, said in a statement that his client should be granted bond now that Glanville has been removed from the case.

“While we continue to respect Chief Judge Glanville, we agree with Judge Krause that Judge Glanville’s actions at least give the appearance of impropriety. We also maintain that Chief Judge Glanville was biased against Mr. Kendrick and the other defendants in this case,” Weinstein said. “We look forward to trying this case before an unbiased judge to a just conclusion that will free Mr. Kendrick.”

Brian Steel, the attorney for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, could not be reached for immediate comment. District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment on Krause’s ruling through a spokeswoman.

Glanville has been presiding over the case since it was indicted in May 2022. The case was re-indicted in August 2022, but jury selection didn’t being until January 2023. After a 10-month jury selection process, opening statements took place in November.

In her order, Krause said she “generally agreed” with Glanville’s assessment regarding the propriety of the June 10 meeting, adding that nothing discussed in the meeting was inherently improper. However, she did note that the meeting could have or perhaps should have been held in open court.

Citing case law, Krause took issue with Glanville’s July 1 comments about the recusal requests. She said he “added facts, provided context, questioned the veracity of allegations, and otherwise explained his decisions and actions and argued why those actions were proper.”

Krause said a judge can disclose information about their potential recusal, but that must be done objectively and without argument.

“This court has no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter if the recusal motions were denied, but the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case,” Krause wrote.

The trial reached its 100th day of actual proceedings July 1, the day Glanville announced he would pause it to allow a different judge to determine whether he would remain on the case after multiple motions to recuse were filed.

Glanville held Steel in contempt after he refused to tell him how he found out about the meeting. Steel and Weinstein then filed motions to recuse the judge.

The defense attorneys called the judge’s conduct improper, contending they had a right to be present for the meeting. They also accused the judge and prosecutors of coercing the reluctant Copeland into testifying by threatening him with indefinite jail time if he refused.

