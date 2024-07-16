Marcell Ozuna eliminated in first round of Home Run Derby

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Braves starter Reynaldo López jokingly said during All-Star media availability Monday that Ozuna would need to walk home if he loses. Perhaps Ozuna can find a nice new pair of shoes in the Dallas-Forth Worth area before beginning his trek.

His teammates’ jokes aside, each of the Braves’ All-Stars – López, Chris Sale and Max Fried – were on the field supporting Ozuna during the derby. Sale was wearing a golden “Big Bear” chain, a nod to Ozuna’s nickname. Ozuna’s family and teammates greeted him immediately after the round ended. He appreciated his kids cheering him on with constant support of “let’s go daddy, you can do it,” Ozuna said.

The Braves’ slugger entered his bonus time with 14 homers, needing five more to equal Teoscar Hernandez for the fourth most launched in the round, and thus having the chance to advance. Ozuna finished sixth in the field, besting the Mets’ Pete Alonso (12) and the Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson (11). Ozuna’s 473-foot home run was the longest in the first round.

Braves bullpen catcher José Yépez threw to Ozuna. The pitches were a bit too high at times, Ozuna said with a chuckle. He also noted the loss might’ve been due to the absence of “Snitbear,” the decorated stuffed bear that’s become a regular in the Braves’ dugout. Snitbear was in Arlington, but it was accidently left in the clubhouse during the event. López was supposed to hold it but “I forgot to give it to him,” Ozuna said. “That was my lucky (charm).”

Ozuna, 33, has produced one of the most prolific first-half performances in franchise history. He’s hit .303 with a .960 OPS, at times carrying an otherwise underwhelming and disappointing offense. His 26 homers rank fourth in MLB and second in the National League behind only the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (29). His 77 RBIs are seven more than the NL’s second-highest total and set a team record for the first half.

Ozuna became the first Braves player to compete in the Home Run derby since Ronald Acuña Jr., who participated in the 2022 and 2019 events. Other Braves who’ve competed in the derby are Dale Murphy (1985), Ozzie Virgil (1987), David Justice (1993), Fred McGriff (1994), Chipper Jones (1997-98, 2000), Javy Lopez (1998), Gary Sheffield (2003), Andruw Jones (2005) and Freddie Freeman (2019, 2022).

The Braves have four All-Stars in Ozuna and starting pitchers Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Max Fried. Lopez and Fried are expected to pitch in Tuesday’s game. The Braves will then resume the regular season Friday against the Cardinals.