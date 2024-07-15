Heat Check: Our best songs from Georgia artists this year (so far)

21 Savage - “Redrum”

21 Savage’s “Redrum” is a nod to the Atlanta rapper’s British roots that extends the artist’s street persona. A highlight from his album “American Dream,” the track is ultra ominous with the horror movie-esque beats to match. The song’s haunting tone is infectious as riding a roller coaster you’re afraid to get on but the thrill is too exciting to miss. If you don’t take my word for it, just watch the crowd’s reaction to 21 Savage performing the song at London’s Wireless Fest this past weekend.

Faye Webster - “Thinking About You”

“Thinking About You” is a song about longing that’s just as lengthy as the feeling. In nearly seven minutes, Webster, over thunderous instrumentation, croons about the very distant reality of embracing an ex. The song centers an exciting simplicity that’s sharpened by Webster repeating the title several times like the words are the only ones she can utter.

SadBoi - “Slide”

The latest bad gyal in Atlanta, Toronto native SadBoi is one of the freshest acts to emerge this year, thanks to her viral track “Slide.” Throughout the song, the artist raps about her undeniable sex appeal that keeps men on their toes: “In the spring, summer, fall, I’ma be showin’ hella skin.” “Slide” is the perfect summer bop that’ll dominate any dance floor.

Kenny Mason feat. BabyDrill - “Easy Dub”

Atlanta rappers Kenny Mason and BabyDrill join forces on “Easy Dub,” a song so menacing that it could soundtrack a Call of Duty game. Eerie synths anchor the track while Mason and BabyDrill split verses about being the hottest rappers in Atlanta and beyond. Their chemistry throughout makes their message more potent.

Teddy Swims, Freaky Feely - “Lose Control — Live”

It’s hard to think about the year in music without thinking about “Lose Control.” Yes, the song technically came out last year, but it became the No. 1 song in the country this year, thanks to radio airplay and Teddy Swims releasing different versions of the track. One such iteration, the live version featuring his band Freak Freely, uplifts the depths of Swims’ gritty soul that makes his song about a toxic relationship feel more delightfully chaotic.

The Marías - “No One Noticed”

“No One Noticed” centers the many facets of loneliness after a breakup. Lead singer Maria Zardoya sings in a hushed texture that sounds like she’s talking listeners on a deep dive into the crevices of her lonely heart. “No One Notices” has a folksy tone that makes the song ripe with groovy heartbreak croons.

Vayda, Attnwhore - “Heart Eyez”

Decatur native Vayda is swiftly becoming one of the most exciting rappers from Georgia not only because of her consistent releases, but because of how fresh they sound. Her knack for Soundcloud-era rap and R&B come to life on “Heart Eyez,” the opening track on her joint EP with Atlanta producer Attnwhore. She briskly raps about being the ultimate lover girl while sampling SWV’s “Use Your Heart.”

Usher - “Ruin”

Ahead of his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher dropped his first solo album in eight years, “Coming Home.” The album has a whopping 20 tracks, but “Ruin” is its best song. The single features Nigerian producer and singer Pheelz and marks Usher’s brilliant foray into Afrobeats. Over Amapiano beats, he employs a lush and sultry tone to reminisce about an old flame who left irreparable wounds on his heart. Usher’s meticulous ad-libs throughout the track confirm that the R&B veteran remains an elite chanteur whose voice can tell any story.

Latto - “Sunday Service”

“Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth” could easily be the logline for this year’s hip-hop climate. Instead, it’s one of many quotables from Latto’s “Sunday Service.” The Go Grizzley-produced single features Latto’s signature southern braggadocio ― flaunting her abundant wealth, rap prowess and sex appeal.

Future and Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”

Of course, an album by two Atlanta artists sparked the Great Rap Beef of 2024. “Like That” is a highlight on Future and Metro Boomin’s long-awaited joint album “We Don’t Trust You” mainly because it incited a rap duel that lasted forever (aka almost two months). Lamar’s verse on the track, backed by menacing beats from Metro Boomin, warned Drake and J. Cole that he’s in fact the better rapper. Since then, Drake and Lamar spewed several dis songs against each other, ending with Lamar being crowned the winner.

“Shakin It” - Bktherula feat. Cash Cobain

There was only a matter of time before Bktherula collaborated with New York drill phenom Cash Cobain. “Shakin It” is a smart pairing of two artists whose music is anchored by enchanting beats that are inspired by internet rap. The song takes listeners on a euphoric trance that’s reminiscent of a memorable summer night out.

“One Last Dance” - Baby Rose, BadBadNotGood

It’s no secret that Baby Rose’s superpower lies in the depths of her anachronistic voice — one that’s so timeless that you’ll feel like you’ve transported into a 1960′s jazz bar upon a first listen. “One Last Dance,” the closing track on her recent joint EP with production team BadBadNotGood, does just that. Throughout the song, Baby Rose invokes her bluesy tone to express the love and longing of a partner she no longer has.

“Indifferent”- Megan Moroney

Leave it to the self-described “emo cowgirl” to deliver a stellar track that’s sure to top any post-breakup playlist. “Indifferent,” which dropped in May, finds Megan Moroney at her best: singing about the relatable complexities of love and heartbreak in a way that feels both diaristic and empowering. The song encompasses the final era of a breakup when you simply don’t care about your ex anymore. “How sweet it is to be so, so indifferent,” the Douglasville native croons in the chorus.

“Back Outside”- Anycia feat. Latto

In this highly anticipated collaboration, Latto, the reigning queen of Atlanta rap, links with Anycia, one of the city’s hottest new rappers. Before a bar is even heard, the song is notable for the warm camaraderie between two artists who’ve proved that women are running the future of Atlanta rap. And the song itself feels like the warning to any naysayer. Anycia and Latto trade searing verses about being the finest women on any block, regardless of a man ― making “Back Outside” a perfect summer anthem.