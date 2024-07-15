The four-day Republican National Convention begins on Monday and there is no shortage of ways to watch and listen.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is offering coverage across all of its platforms, including live and recorded convention highlights, news, reaction and analysis on AJC.com and our video platforms, in addition to news photo coverage.
The AJC’s ”Politically Georgia” will broadcast live from Milwaukee at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow “Politically Georgia” wherever you get your podcasts and stream on demand.
Cable news: CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC will have extensive daily coverage via cable, livestreams and their apps.
Gavel to gavel: For extended views of the convention business outside of prime time, your best bets are C-SPAN and the Republican National Convention channel on YouTube.
Listening: National Public Radio will offer nightly coverage, including local broadcasts on WABE and on NPR.org at 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Sirius XM customers can listen to audio from coverage on Fox News (Channel 114), CNN (Channel 116) and MSNBC (Channel 118). Audio from CNN and Fox News will also be available on the Tunein app.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC