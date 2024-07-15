Politics

The Republican National Convention: How to watch on TV or livestream

Broadcasters will be covering the the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Broadcasters will be covering the the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By
16 minutes ago

The four-day Republican National Convention begins on Monday and there is no shortage of ways to watch and listen.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is offering coverage across all of its platforms, including live and recorded convention highlights, news, reaction and analysis on AJC.com and our video platforms, in addition to news photo coverage.

The AJC’s ”Politically Georgia” will broadcast live from Milwaukee at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow “Politically Georgia” wherever you get your podcasts and stream on demand.

ExploreAt the RNC: How to follow news from Milwaukee this week

Cable news: CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC will have extensive daily coverage via cable, livestreams and their apps.

Gavel to gavel: For extended views of the convention business outside of prime time, your best bets are C-SPAN and the Republican National Convention channel on YouTube.

Listening: National Public Radio will offer nightly coverage, including local broadcasts on WABE and on NPR.org at 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Sirius XM customers can listen to audio from coverage on Fox News (Channel 114), CNN (Channel 116) and MSNBC (Channel 118). Audio from CNN and Fox News will also be available on the Tunein app.

ExploreDay by day schedule for the Republican National Convention

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta home sales slow in June, affordable homes hard to find2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 killed in multivehicle crash on I-85 South in Gwinnett

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man, 85, accused of killing son at Newton County fishing tournament, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man, 85, accused of killing son at Newton County fishing tournament, police say

Credit: AP

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dies at 53
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Republicans start convention Monday after assassination attempt
1h ago
Georgians are playing a key role at a transformed Republican National Convention
2h ago
No changes to Republican National Convention security after shooting at Trump rally in...
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA slugger Charlie Condon picked No. 3 in Major League Baseball draft
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
About the photo of Trump's raised fist moments after the shooting