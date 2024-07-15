The project to do that by extending the Plane Train tunnel was originally planned in 2016 to cost $307 million and be completed in 2019.

But it turned out to be more complex than originally expected, and by 2022 work was only about halfway done.

At that point two years ago, the project cost had grown to $331 million with plans to finish the project in May 2024.

Now, airport officials say the total cost for the project to increase the Plane Train capacity will be $369.8 million, including the extension of the tunnel and the cost of train controls and more train cars.

While construction of the tunnel is essentially complete, the work to put in train controls for the extension is now starting and is expected to be finished at the end of 2025, said Tom Nissalke, assistant general manager of planning and development at Hartsfield-Jackson.

“This is a long project,” Nissalke said.

A proposed ordinance to extend a contract for the work says completion of the project has been delayed because the Plane Train contractor Alstom Transport USA could not access the tunnel to install the automated people mover system infrastructure at the same time as tunnel construction joint venture contractor Clark/Atkinson/Technique.

“Due to safety reasons, both could not occupy the tunnel at the same time,” according to the document. That “resulted in a change in the schedule of completion of the work.”

Delivery of the new train cars to add capacity has also been delayed, with the first cars arriving in September, according to Nissalke. Then they will be tested and integrated with the train controls.

More trains, more passengers

The new tunnel extension built beneath Hartsfield-Jackson allows the extension of the Plane Train track, enabling the airport to add more trains. The tunnel extension adds a “turn-back” area that will allow room for a train to move past the baggage claim station and switch to the other track to head back toward the concourses, while another train arrives at the baggage claim station.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When the new train controls are ready, starting in 2026 the airport plans to increase the number of Plane Trains in its fleet from 11 to 14. Airport officials say that will boost capacity 20% to 12,000 passengers per hour.

For passengers, that means Plane Trains will arrive faster — every 90 seconds instead of every 108 seconds today.

Hartsfield-Jackson plans to extend a contract for design and installation of the new Plane Train controls through the end of 2026. The contract was supposed to expire in August 2023.

Higher costs

Another measure seeks use of more federal funding collected through passenger facility charges, saying the cost of the project had increased for several reasons.

The airport had to use a thicker tunnel lining and a much thicker slab, and the cost to relocate utilities and building infrastructure and the cost of additional Plane Train cars all cost more than anticipated, according to the document. Design costs were also higher than estimated.

And the airport has also spent more for customer service staff to redirect passengers to different stations during the overnight closures for construction.

Those cost hikes are incorporated into the project’s current price tag, according to Nissalke.

Train disruptions

The overnight construction for years caused frustrations for travelers, who had to walk from Concourse T to baggage claim during late night hours.

Those disruptions have ended, and new elevators at the baggage claim station began operating earlier this year.

But other overnight disruptions to Plane Train operations continue.

That’s because of other work on the Plane Train infrastructure. A years-long project to replace switches for the decades-old Plane Train system is underway. Airport officials said the work is expected to be “substantially complete” in July 2025.

Until then, work will continue at night, including “extended duration shutdowns” on some Tuesday nights and to operate the Plane Train in “shuttle mode” during some late-night periods, according to the airport. In shuttle mode, passengers must wait significantly longer for the train.