Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlantans: politics at boiling point after Trump shooting

James Whyte, 50, of East Atlanta, poses for a photograph as he gives his insight about Saturday's attack on former President Donald Trump. Monday, July, 15. 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

James Whyte, 50, of East Atlanta, poses for a photograph as he gives his insight about Saturday's attack on former President Donald Trump. Monday, July, 15. 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By , and
Updated 1 hour ago

Metro Atlantans shared varying views on Monday about whether the weekend’s assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump will impact whether he or President Joe Biden prevails in November.

But a common theme emerged in more than a dozen interviews with residents across the metro area: The political climate has reached an unacceptable boiling point, and voters are bracing for a tense few months leading up to the November presidential election.

News of the attempt on Trump’s life Saturday was troubling for Democrat Mia Davis, 52. The Atlanta native said she’s not a fan of Trump but agrees with Biden’s call to reject political violence. Davis said that neither the shooting nor the negative tenor of this campaign season will stop her from voting.

“It’s not verbal now,” Davis said. “It’s become physical and that’s not good.”

East Atlanta resident James Whyte, 50, a registered Democrat who voted in the last election, was at home cooking dinner when he saw the shooting news alert. Whyte says he still plans to vote for Biden, but he’s concerned about the safety at future campaign events.

“It does heighten my sense of fear,” Whyte says. “I hope that there’s not a situation where there will be retaliation.”

Eduardo Delgado, 64, who lives in Miami but is visiting family in Marietta, said he already planned to vote for Trump this fall. He thinks Saturday’s shooting might shift undecided voters in the former president’s direction.

Delgado defended Second Amendment rights following the shooting, saying people have the right to feel protected. He emphasized the fact that the shooter acted as an individual.

Eduardo Delgado from Miami, 64, poses for a photo at Marietta Square on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

icon to expand image

Chainee Woods, 32, decided early on that he would be voting for Trump. The political climate now, however, has made him hesitant to choose either candidate.

“Right now it’s a little crazy,” said Woods, who was out walking Monday at Colony Square in Midtown.

Chad Hoffecker, who also was out at Colony Square, believes today’s political climate is too intense. It has become more about party affiliation than ideas, he said.

“We’ve stopped listening to each other,” Hoffecker, 52, said, adding that he is secure in his vote for Biden.

Tom Bonnar, a 76-year-old Marietta resident, called Saturday’s attempt on Trump’s life “horrific” and “incredibly disappointing,” adding that the current political culture is like nothing he’s seen before.

“This is just very bad for the country right now,” Bonnar said. “And I’d like to say it culminated with what happened on Saturday, but I’m afraid it’s not going to, not right away. We’ve got a very tough two or three months ahead of us.”

“I think rhetoric on both sides got people worked up, and when you use the kind of language the candidates have been using, that is very attractive for fringe groups.”

Yet Bonnar doubts the impact will significantly sway voters as a whole.

“What you’re ending up with is two geriatric candidates,” Bonnar said. “And that is a huge complaint from a lot of people.”

Tom Bonnar, 76, of Marietta, poses for a photo with his dog Sophie at Marietta Square on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

icon to expand image

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Some younger voters say they’re still trying to make sense of what happened. Tina Lu, 23, says she tends to vote Democrat in elections. She was surprised to learn just how young the alleged shooter was.

“I think people can be very emotion driven, especially young people,” she says.

Lu, too, says something like Saturday’s violence felt inevitable given the campaign climate.

“It just highlights how abysmal the current election year is, how dark it seems, I think for everyone,” she says.

— Staff writer Dawn Sawyer contributed to this story.

About the Authors

Follow Reed Williams on twitter
Follow Gavin Godfrey on twitter
Follow Merrill Hart on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members1m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

One of Vogtle’s new nuclear reactors is offline. Here’s what we know
3m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Judge presiding over YSL trial recused from case
56m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Inside City Hall: Georgia’s federal lawmakers support Atlanta’s water repairs
Today will be hottest day of the Atlanta work week as temps surge
Deja News: Atlanta’s hot, but 100-plus temps in 1980 broke records
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate on shift from Trump skeptic to VP pick
44m ago
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare