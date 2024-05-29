The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

As a jury in Manhattan deliberates about whether Donald Trump is guilty of 34 felony counts involving his alleged falsification of business records, the Georgia criminal prosecution of the former president is largely in limbo.

Here’s the latest on the Fulton County election interference case against Trump and his 14 remaining co-defendants:

Fani Willis allegations: The Fulton case took an unexpected detour in early January when the defense launched an effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis because of a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the outside lawyer she hired as a Trump special prosecutor. The defense argued that Willis, who had paid Wade’s law firm more than $700,00, had a conflict of interest. The bitter fight delayed the case by about two months. Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that Willis could remain if Wade resigned. But the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to hear a challenge of that decision. A three-judge panel has yet to be selected to hear the case and a decision may not come until early next year.