A.M. ATL: Ecstasy, magic mushrooms and medicine

Plus: Prison shooting, health care raises and the week ahead
By
52 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Welcome back. Things should be a little cooler today, but that’s a relative statement: expect temperatures in the low 90s.

  • What’s new for us: Check out ajc.com/UATL a little later today for the official launch of UATL, the AJC’s new platform shining a light on Atlanta’s distinctive and influential Black culture — from business and innovation to food and fashion.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter offers the latest on a deadly shooting inside a state prison, the Braves’ offensive reawakening and an AJC exclusive on raises for thousands of local health care workers. Plus a new feature taking a quick look at the week that lies ahead.

But first: Can drugs like ecstasy and mushrooms help treat trauma?

***

TRIPPY TREATMENTS?

Psilocybin mushrooms ready for harvest.

Credit: File photo

icon to expand image

Credit: File photo

America’s having a bit of a psychedelic renaissance, folks. Scientists, medical pros and patients find themselves increasingly willing to experiment with mind-altering drugs to treat things like PTSD, pain and depression.

And metro Atlanta’s right in the middle of it.

More specifically: Separate initiatives at Atlanta’s Emory University are exploring the medical uses of ecstasy (MDMA) and “magic mushrooms” (psilocybin).

  • Barbara Rothbaum, one of the clinical psychologists investigating MDMA at the Emory Brain Health Center, said patients “need treatment options.”
  • Dr. Ali Zarrabi, leader of the mushroom trials, put it this way: “How much morphine can you use for an existential crisis, or for pain?”

How it works: Both programs pair psychedelics with other forms of treatment like psychotherapy. When used properly, experts say they can help patients better cope with their symptoms in both the near and long term.

  • Two military veterans already completed Emory’s MDMA course, which organizers say has “very promising” results thus far.
  • D. Wesley Applebury, a psilocybin patient, told the AJC it was “like I accomplished 10 years of therapy in 10 weeks.”

The catch: These drugs, of course, remain illegal and should only be taken in a medical setting. They’re also prone to abuse.

And earlier this month, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended denying another corporation’s request to make MDMA-assisted therapy more widely available.

  • The panel concluded that data didn’t show the therapy is effective for patients with PTSD and risks may outweigh the benefits.

The FDA isn’t bound by that recommendation, which surprised some observers. It’s expected to make a decision by Aug. 11.

Make sure to read the AJC’s deep dives into MDMA and psilocybin studies. And keep scrolling for more news.

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

⚖️ Monday: The Braves start a home series with the Tigers. Georgians Dominic Box and Phillip “Bunky” Crawford are scheduled to stand trial on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

✅ Tuesday: Election day! Primary election runoffs include high-profile county-level and congressional races. Also: Vice President Kamala Harris headlines Atlanta rapper Quavo’s anti-gun violence event.

📜 Wednesday: The Juneteenth holiday (which means bank, post office and government closures).

☀️ Thursday: Evening brings the official start of summer — and a Copa America soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

🎸 Friday: The deadline for cities like Atlanta, Athens and Savannah to submit a formal proposal to host the Sundance Film Festival. Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and friends bring the Outlaw Music Festival to Alpharetta.

***

PRISON SHOOTING

An inmate at South Georgia’s Smith State Prison shot and killed a food worker Sunday. Officials say the inmate, Jaydrekus Hart, then shot and killed himself.

***

$100 MILLION

Emory Healthcare CEO Dr. Joon Lee during a recent meeting with the AJC editorial board.

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Emory Healthcare’s financials continue bouncing back from the strain wrought by COVID-19. And leaders of the state’s largest health care system say they’re re-investing in employees.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» Federal delays and technical glitches mean many Georgia students remain in financial aid limbo — and it’s threatening their odds of enrolling in college this fall.

» Marietta police say they have “more questions than answers” after finding a woman stabbed to death inside her apartment.

» Leaders in southern Fulton County hope recent visits from South Korean officials mean high-tech factories are in the area’s future.

***

CUT THE MIC

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to rules for their June 27 debate in Atlanta, hosted by CNN.

  • Among the rules: When it’s one candidate’s turn to speak, the other candidate’s microphone will be muted.

***

BRAVES BATS BACK

Outfielder Jarred Kelenic celebrates after a first-inning home run.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Braves bats woke up over the weekend, but they couldn’t quite complete a sweep of the Rays. A tie-breaking ninth-inning home run gave Tampa Bay an 8-6 win in Sunday’s series finale.

Also of note from the weekend: Centerfielder Michael Harris hit the 10-day injured list with a bad hamstring.

More sports highlights:

***

AJC AT THE EMMYS

The AJC won a Southeast Emmy for “The Dancer,” its documentary about the beautiful and tragic life of Gerard Alexander. Watch here (and check out the story version, too)!

***

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

» Army Corps of Engineers to conduct $1M study of Atlanta’s water lines

» Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

» Savi Provisions to open store atop Grant Park parking garage

» Pedestrian dead, another critical after Atlanta crash

» Fulton election board puts limits on voter eligibility challenges

***

ON THIS DATE

June 17, 1911

A sartorial revolt is afoot in the city, with a gentleman named Mr. Lee leading a “crusade against the padded coat during the summer months.” Just a shirt and tie for him, thank you.

“Mr. Lee claims many recruits daily to his shirt sleeve brigade,” The Atlanta Journal reported.

ajc.com

Credit: File photo

icon to expand image

Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

ajc.com

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

AJC contributor Ben Hendren captured tour guide Jihan Hurse guiding visitors during Oakland Cemetery’s Juneteenth Family Festival. The event celebrated pioneering Black Atlantans.

***

ONE MORE THING

The AJC’s Maureen Downey chatted with Georgia’s 2024 and 2025 teachers of the year. Their message to young folks considering the profession? Do it.

“Teachers are the ultimate influencers. We literally change the future.”

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

