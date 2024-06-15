Georgia News

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Abit Massey (middle) died Saturday. He served as president emeritus of the Georgia Poultry Federation.

By
0 minutes ago

Abit Massey, president emeritus of the Georgia Poultry Federation and legendary poultry industry lobbyist, died Saturday at the age of 96.

For 48 years, Massey served as the president of the Georgia Poultry Federation (GPF) after joining the organization in 1960. He retired in 2009 but remained active as president emeritus.

“Abit Massey was a true force and a well-known personality throughout the entire state whose name is synonymous with Georgia’s thriving poultry industry,” Gov. Brian Kemp wrote in a statement, adding that “We will miss his welcome presence in the halls of the Capitol and most of all his friendship.”

Before starting his career at the GPF, Massey was asked by the- staff attorney of the organization, William Norton Jr., for recommendations for a new executive role, according to his alma mater, the University of Georgia. He offered Norton several names, and then told him to add his own to the list. Massey was offered the job the following week.

By then, Massey had worked numerous state government positions, including serving as executive secretary for former Georgia Attorney General Eugene Cook, law assistant to Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Charles Worrill, solicitor for the state court in DeKalb County, and director for what is now the Department of Economic Development.

Massey graduated from UGA’s College of Business Administration, now known as the Terry College of Business, in 1949, and earned his law degree from Emory University in 1955.

He previously told the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences that he never expected poultry would take him so far. He then became a renowned lobbyist in the Capitol, addressing issues regarding the state’s poultry industry.

Most recently, on the eve of primary day, three governors and dozens of local officials gathered at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville to honor Massey, who was already ailing.

“He was a tireless advocate for our agriculture industry and a staple in Georgia politics. His warm personality made all with whom he interacted feel like an old friend,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

