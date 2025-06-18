A man is facing charges after a woman found near a southwest Atlanta park was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers were called to 770 Deckner Avenue, which corresponds to Perkerson Park in the Capitol View neighborhood, where they found the 57-year-old woman unconscious around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officials confirmed. The woman, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the location.
Investigators responded to the area and detained a 57-year-old man. Authorities said Steven Simmons is facing charges of concealing the death of another person and tampering with evidence.
Police did not disclose why Simmons is accused of tampering with evidence.
He was released from the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday on a $17,500 bond, online records show.
Atlanta police said the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death of the woman after an autopsy is completed.
