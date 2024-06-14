Metro Atlanta

Army Corps of Engineers to conduct $1M study of Atlanta’s water lines

City officials called on the federal agency for help following the series of severe water line breaks
A large 30-inch pipe was seen being lowered into the hole at 11th and West Peachtree Street Tuesday morning, June 4, 2024. According to the city, the Department of Watershed Management was ready to start installing and conducting the remaining steps to restore water service. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

A large 30-inch pipe was seen being lowered into the hole at 11th and West Peachtree Street Tuesday morning, June 4, 2024. According to the city, the Department of Watershed Management was ready to start installing and conducting the remaining steps to restore water service. (John Spink/AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is slated to take on a $1 million study of Atlanta’s water lines following a series of severe breaks that left thousands without clean drinking water for nearly a week.

Earlier this month, Atlanta residents began noticing slowed water pressure or no pressure at all after a large water main break on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard disrupted the city’s water supply. The chaos didn’t stop there, another break in Midtown extended the crisis. Many were without clean drinking water for six days.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told City Council members on June 3 that officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were on the way to help evaluate the situation. But since, not much has been said about exactly what the agency will be doing.

On Friday, the Savannah District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it was collaborating with the city of Atlanta on a $1 million “risk, resiliency and water line condition study.”

The assessment — scheduled to take place over the next two years — will evaluate potential risks of the water and sewer system and aim to enhance resiliency across some 3,000 miles of pipes overseen by Atlanta’s watershed department.

Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens said Monday that he took criticism from the public Òto heart.Ó Crews are continuing to work on a broken main on West Peachtree Street in Midtown, with nearby residents warned of impacts to their water service as the crisis reached its fourth day Monday, June 3, 2024. Water had been gushing out of the broken main until Monday morning, when workers were seen pumping out water. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are here and they are on the ground and just getting started,” Dickens said on June 5 when he announced that repairs had been completed on the city’s water main breaks.

According to the federal agency, the comprehensive study aims at developing a prioritized list of actions the city can take to get ahead of any potential breaks in the future. Teams will estimate the remaining life cycle of the city’s pipes as well as suggest long-term capital projects necessary going forward.

“This is crucial as the city continues to grow and prepare for the future,” the Army Corps said in a press release.

The city of Atlanta has its own internal capital improvement plan and evaluation of pipes that are nearing the end of their life span — or in many cases way past when they should be replaced.

But solving Atlanta’s water infrastructure woes comes with a hefty cost.

“I will be asking the feds for more money — lots more money,” Dickens said earlier this month. “That’s going to be a number that’s in the ‘B,’ billions. It’s not going to be a small number.”

About the Author

Riley Bunch

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

