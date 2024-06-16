Woman attacked, stabbed to death inside Marietta apartment, police say

According to investigators, the woman had been attacked sometime overnight and was already dead by the time her concerned coworkers arrived at the complex. Police said the front door to her apartment was closed but unlocked.

A cause of death has yet to be determined. The woman’s name will be released after her family members have been notified, police said.

“Like you, we have more questions than answers,” McPhilamy said. “Detectives are working now to collect statements and gather evidence. At this time, we do not have a suspect identified.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information about the suspect is asked to call Marietta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.