Woman attacked, stabbed to death inside Marietta apartment, police say

A woman was found stabbed to death early Sunday following an attack inside her Marietta apartment.
By
1 hour ago

A 42-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her Marietta apartment on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Marietta police were called early Sunday to the Lakeside at Town Center on Williams Drive, where the woman’s body was found by her coworkers after she didn’t show up for work, police spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

“She had visible cuts, was unresponsive and appeared deceased,” McPhilamy said.

According to investigators, the woman had been attacked sometime overnight and was already dead by the time her concerned coworkers arrived at the complex. Police said the front door to her apartment was closed but unlocked.

A cause of death has yet to be determined. The woman’s name will be released after her family members have been notified, police said.

“Like you, we have more questions than answers,” McPhilamy said. “Detectives are working now to collect statements and gather evidence. At this time, we do not have a suspect identified.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information about the suspect is asked to call Marietta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

