Tigers at Braves: Pride night, All-Star poster giveaways

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotion: Braves All-Star Rodeo. Youth can enjoy rodeo games in The Battery Plaza, including barrel racing, bouncy horse and bull, and rope the steer from 1:30 - 5 p.m. Two PRCA cowboys will also be on-site for fans to snap photos with. Three Airbrush Artists will be on-site offering the first 200 fans a customized Braves Cowboy Hat before the game from 2 - 5 p.m. in The Battery Atlanta while supplies last. Fans can don Western costumes and props and take their own “Wanted In Texas” photo or gif and receive it digitally. Fans who participate can also receive a choice of Braves cowboy boot can cooler or bandana. Fans can utilize the Western-themed photo booth located outside of Section 111.

Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Braves belt bag presented by Truist.

Ticket package: Receive a Braves/UGA co-branded soft touch tumbler with the purchase of this specialty ticket package. For more information please visit, braves.com/uga.

National Anthem: Summitt Hill

Pitching matchup: Max Fried (6-3, 3.20) vs. Reese Olson (1-8, 3.68)

TUESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Pride Night: The Atlanta Braves will commemorate their 14th annual Pride Night with a special pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy from 5:00 to 7:20pm. Advanced registration is required.

Giveaway: The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a Vote Braves All-Star Poster.

Promotion: Braves All-Star Rodeo. Three Airbrush Artists will be on-site offering the first 200 fans a customized Braves Cowboy Hat before the game from 2 - 5 p.m. in The Battery Atlanta while supplies last. Fans can don Western costumes and props and take their own “Wanted In Texas” photo or gif and receive it digitally. Fans who participate can also receive a choice of Braves cowboy boot can cooler or bandana. Fans can utilize the Western-themed photo booth located outside of Section 111.

Ticket package: Receive a game ticket, access to a pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy, a Braves Pride t-shirt and $4 of every ticket package sold will go back to The OUT Georgia Impact Fund, powered by United Way of Greater Atlanta. For more information please visit, braves.com/pride.

Foundations: During Tuesday home games this summer, the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Boehringer Ingelheim will host an adoptable dog in partnership with Ozzie’s Best Chance program and Lifeline Animal Project. The pup will go to their forever home with a housewarming care package from the Ozzie Albies Foundation to assist with the transition process and help them settle into their forever home. Located inside 1st Base gate.

First pitch: Kyle Miller, Commissioner of Hotlanta Softball

National Anthem: Greg Wiggins

Pitching matchup: Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 6.32) vs. Casey Mize (1-4, 4.43)

WEDNESDAY, 12:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11a.m.

Giveaways: The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a Vote Braves All-Star poster.

Promotion: Fans can don Western costumes and props and take their own “Wanted In Texas” photo or gif and receive it digitally. Fans who participate can also receive a choice of Braves cowboy boot can cooler or bandana. Fans can utilize the Western-themed photo booth located outside of Section 111.

National Anthem: Rocky Branch Elementary School

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez (4.2, 1.69) vs. Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.20)