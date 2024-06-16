Big fourth quarter ignites Dream to win over Sparks

“Having that effort, that urgency, if we do that well be just fine,” Charles said, “(Guard Aerial Powers) just her energy is great to be a part of.”

The Dream broke open a close game, outscoring the Sparks 27-14 in the fourth quarter, to lead by as many as 16 points. The 27 points were a season-high for the final period.

Allisha Gray led the way with a game-high 25 points, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Charles had her fifth double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Rhyne Howard gave Atlanta 16 points and five assists. Powers was credited with energizing the team with her 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

“I thought AP (Powers) had amazing energy,” head coach Tanisha Wright said. “Allowing other people to get in their positions so we can run some offense.”

The Dream’s 87 points, 38 rebounds, 22 assists and eight steals were all above their season’s average.

“Good win for us,” Wright said. “Great bounce back win. We need to work on consistency. So, our message to them is not being satisfied.”

The Dream head to Minnesota to take on the Lynx Wednesday night.