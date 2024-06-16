State Sports Report

Big fourth quarter ignites Dream to win over Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream
1 / 16
Guard Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream dribbles the ball while guarded by guard Rae Burrell of the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, June 16 , 2024, in Atlanta, at Gateway Center Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)
By
16 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream broke their two-game losing streak with an 87-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday in front of another sold-out crowd at the Gateway Center Arena.

An announced crowd of 3,260 attended, the team’s seventh sellout of the season.

Dream center Tina Charles said it was the energy and effort that resulted in the second win of the season against the Sparks.

“Having that effort, that urgency, if we do that well be just fine,” Charles said, “(Guard Aerial Powers) just her energy is great to be a part of.”

The Dream broke open a close game, outscoring the Sparks 27-14 in the fourth quarter, to lead by as many as 16 points. The 27 points were a season-high for the final period.

Allisha Gray led the way with a game-high 25 points, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Charles had her fifth double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Rhyne Howard gave Atlanta 16 points and five assists. Powers was credited with energizing the team with her 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

“I thought AP (Powers) had amazing energy,” head coach Tanisha Wright said. “Allowing other people to get in their positions so we can run some offense.”

The Dream’s 87 points, 38 rebounds, 22 assists and eight steals were all above their season’s average.

“Good win for us,” Wright said. “Great bounce back win. We need to work on consistency. So, our message to them is not being satisfied.”

The Dream head to Minnesota to take on the Lynx Wednesday night.

About the Author

Follow Daniela Ramirez on twitter

Daniela Ramirez is interning with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a sportswriter.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Gun violence comes to a Georgia prison: Inmate fatally shoots food service worker, then...

Credit: Jim Gaines

Korean visit heralds possible high-tech factories in south Fulton County

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United announces transfer of Giorgos Giakoumakis
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream hold Caitlin Clark to seven points but still lose to the Fever
How to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Caitlin Clark and her team on Thursday
Dream pay the price as Mystics record first win of season
Featured

Credit: Lewis Levine

AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Like father, like son: Murphy’s chef continues legacy at Atlanta restaurant
Rising GOP star faces runoff Tuesday in coastal Georgia state House race