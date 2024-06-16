Crime & Public Safety

Pedestrian dead, another critical in SW Atlanta crash, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Pryor Street at University Avenue.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution


By
30 minutes ago

A pedestrian was killed, and another is in critical condition after they were both hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 10 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Pryor Road and University Avenue. Photos showed debris covering the busy roadway, located a short distance from the Downtown Connector.

At the scene, officers found two men, aged 38 and 54, who had been struck. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where police said the younger man died from his injuries.

Police are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities did not say if the driver who struck the men fled the area, or whether the driver will be charged. Photos showed a damaged black SUV at the scene.

Atlanta police are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Pryor Street at University Avenue.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An investigation into the crash in ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

