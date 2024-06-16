Pedestrian dead, another critical in SW Atlanta crash, police say

A pedestrian was killed, and another is in critical condition after they were both hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 10 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Pryor Road and University Avenue. Photos showed debris covering the busy roadway, located a short distance from the Downtown Connector.

At the scene, officers found two men, aged 38 and 54, who had been struck. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where police said the younger man died from his injuries.