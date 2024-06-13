Harris to headline Quavo’s Atlanta event aimed at stopping gun violence

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline an event on Tuesday in Atlanta aimed at ending gun violence organized by hip-hop star Quavo, whose nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot to death in 2022.

It will be the second visit by Harris to Atlanta in the span of five days and her fifth to Georgia this year, as she and President Joe Biden work to keep the battleground state in the Democratic column in November.

Harris is set to speak at Quavo’s first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit, which takes place on what would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday. He was shot to death at the age of 28 at an after-hours event outside a Houston bowling alley.