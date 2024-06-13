Harris to headline Quavo’s Atlanta event aimed at stopping gun violence

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline an event on Tuesday in Atlanta aimed at ending gun violence organized by hip-hop star Quavo, whose nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot to death in 2022.
It will be the second visit by Harris to Atlanta in the span of five days and her fifth to Georgia this year, as she and President Joe Biden work to keep the battleground state in the Democratic column in November.
Harris is set to speak at Quavo’s first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit, which takes place on what would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday. He was shot to death at the age of 28 at an after-hours event outside a Houston bowling alley.
Harris and Quavo also spoke about gun control measures in September at the White House.
It’s the latest in a string of stops in Georgia by Harris and Biden as both parties fight for the state’s 16 electoral votes. Former President Donald Trump has also made multiple stops in Georgia, which Republicans consider a must-win state.
Harris is also speaking Friday at the annual conference of the 100 Black Men of America in Atlanta, part of a spate of events aimed at shoring up the party’s base as polls show Trump with a tight lead in Georgia and other competitive states.
