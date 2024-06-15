Atlanta Braves

Braves place Michael Harris on injured list, add Ramón Laureano to roster

Oakland Athletics right fielder Ramon Laureano (22) in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Oakland Athletics right fielder Ramon Laureano (22) in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

The Braves announced Saturday what was expected since Friday night, that Michael Harris II was placed on the 10-day injured list. The team also announced that Ramón Laureano was added to the major league roster and replaces Harris on the 26-man active roster.

Harris suffered a strained left hamstring while running the bases in Friday’s game against Tampa Bay, leaving in the first inning.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Laureano, the Braves transferred injured pitcher Spencer Strider to the 60-day injured list.

The Braves signed Laureano to a minor league contract May 29 and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. In 14 games for the Stripers, Laureano was hitting .362 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, three doubles and a triple.

