Braves place Michael Harris on injured list, add Ramón Laureano to roster

The Braves announced Saturday what was expected since Friday night, that Michael Harris II was placed on the 10-day injured list. The team also announced that Ramón Laureano was added to the major league roster and replaces Harris on the 26-man active roster.

Harris suffered a strained left hamstring while running the bases in Friday’s game against Tampa Bay, leaving in the first inning.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

To make room on the 40-man roster for Laureano, the Braves transferred injured pitcher Spencer Strider to the 60-day injured list.