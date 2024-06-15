Braves place Michael Harris on injured list, add Ramón Laureano to roster

The Braves announced Saturday what was expected since Friday night, that Michael Harris II was placed on the 10-day injured list. The team also announced that Ramón Laureano was added to the major league roster and replaces Harris on the 26-man active roster.
Harris suffered a strained left hamstring while running the bases in Friday’s game against Tampa Bay, leaving in the first inning.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Laureano, the Braves transferred injured pitcher Spencer Strider to the 60-day injured list.
The Braves signed Laureano to a minor league contract May 29 and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. In 14 games for the Stripers, Laureano was hitting .362 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, three doubles and a triple.
MORE TO COME
The #Braves today selected OF Ramón Laureano to the major league roster and placed OF Michael Harris II on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Spencer Strider to the 60-day injured list.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 15, 2024
About the Author