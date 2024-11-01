A.M. ATL: ✈️ Cash for cancellations

Morning, y’all! Welcome to November, where high temperatures are still around 80 degrees.

It’s the last day to vote early, and officials expect lots of folks to join the more than 3.5 million Georgians who have already cast a ballot.

More election news momentarily, plus a South Georgia funeral home investigation leaving families in limbo, the Braves’ first trade of the offseason — and the stunning plea deal that made rapper Young Thug a free man.

But first: Air travel just got a tad less stressful.

***

SHOW ME THE MONEY

John Spink/AJC John Spink/AJC

It’s one thing to get a store credit from, say, Bed Bath & Beyond (may God rest its soul).

But to receive the same from an airline, essentially?

To be forced to fly somewhere, whether you need to or not, lest you lose your dollar-bucks altogether?

It’s practically kidnapping, I’d say!

But mercifully, our domestic-and-international nightmare is now over. For the most part.

The AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi took a closer look at new federal regulations that force airlines to give you automatic refunds when your flight is canceled or significantly changed. No haggling with a blameless person behind a desk required.

when your flight is canceled or significantly changed. No haggling with a blameless person behind a desk required. In this case, “significantly changed” means your arrival or departure time was moved by more than three hours for a domestic flight. It’s six hours internationally.

Other sneaky-good aspects of the new rule: You can request a refund if you, say, pay for Wi-Fi and it doesn’t work. And if your checked bags don’t make it to your destination within 12 hours of your own arrival, you can get that money back, too.

Check out Kelly’s full story for more specifics.

But now that we’ve got that settled — what other annoying aspects of society should we fix?

They’re already looking into junk fees and concert ticket shenanigans. So how about … insurance? Every kind of insurance. Make it work better than, say, this.

And what’s the deal with BOGO pricing? Can I buy one and get it half off or not? Let’s pick one and collectively commit.

I’d also settle for some of that sweet, sweet Ziploc technology on bags of chips. And cereal. And coffee.

But I’m a simple man.

Shoot me an email with your most brilliant suggestions and perhaps we’ll put some out into the world next week. Sign up for The Concourse, our LinkedIn newsletter about all things airport, too!

Then read on for a lovely tribute to a longtime Hartsfield-Jackson fixture.

***

FREED YOUNG THUG

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

The longest-running criminal trial in Georgia’s history is over for its highest-profile defendant. And he’s out of jail, too.

Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper Young Thug (real name Jeffrey Williams) took a deal in his Fulton County case Thursday, pleading guilty to six of his eight gang, drug and weapons charges. Judge Paige Whitaker sentenced him to 15 years on probation before he left custody for the first time in 2 1/2 years.

Most of that time was spent attending a trial full of controversy, mishaps and questionable actions by both the former presiding judge and the prosecution.

“I take responsibility for my crimes and my charges,” the musician said in court. “I hope that you allow me to go home and trust in me to do the right thing.”

***

‘THE WHAT-IF GAME’

As the effort to identify 18 decomposing bodies found at a South Georgia funeral home continues, dozens of families wait and worry — and wonder if the cremains they have actually belong to their loved ones.

“It just started hitting us really hard, trying to play the what-if game, if what was given to us was actually my daddy,” one woman told the AJC’s Joe Kovac Jr.

***

ONE MORE TIME

Hyosub Shin/AJC Hyosub Shin/AJC

The presidential hopefuls plan to make a final swing through Georgia this weekend, with Kamala Harris expected in Atlanta on Saturday and Donald Trump due in Macon on Sunday.

As the AJC’s DeAsia Paige reports, both candidates have tried creative ways to reach young Georgia voters down the stretch — but it’s unclear if it’s working.

***

PUT DOWN THE GUNS, MAN

Atlanta police say a 12-year-old sleeping inside their home was wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting. They’re not revealing much else but deemed the investigation “very active.”

***

NEED A JOB?

Sandy Springs-based UPS launches its seasonal hiring blitz today, and wants to fill roughly 3,900 spots in Georgia. You can sign up for virtual informational sessions at jobs-ups.com.

***

A WINNING WEEKEND?

Hyosub Shin/AJC Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia-Florida! Atlanta United hosting Miami and Messi with their season on the line! Falcons vs. Cowboys!

It’s another big sports weekend in and around the ATL — and AJC columnist Michael Cunningham foresees a few victories.

On the high school front, the penultimate week of regular season football features rivalries and regional title battles aplenty.

the penultimate week of regular season football features rivalries and regional title battles aplenty. Then there’s the Braves, who went ahead and traded odd-outfielder-out Jorge Soler to the Angels for a pitcher named Griffin Canning. They shed his salary, too.

***

BRING A SPOON

It’s still pretty warm outside — but nothing can stop chili cook-off season. Metro Atlanta’s home to at least three this weekend (including my personal favorite, Cabbagetown’s Chomp & Stomp).

Reflux-prone? Check out these other weekend activities, from Dia de los Muertos festivities to a … “Sound of Music” sing-along.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» ACA shopping is open on GeorgiaAccess.gov

» Inequities persist for Black students, report finds

» Take a look inside the new Hermès boutique at Phipps Plaza

» Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ potentially shooting in Georgia in 2025

» The metro Atlanta restaurants that opened and closed this month

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 1, 1938

The Atlanta Constitution continued reporting on the “mass hysteria” triggered by Orson Welles’ fictional news broadcast “The War of the Worlds.”

And while we do feel sorry for Caroline Cantoline, who allegedly broke her arm while fleeing into the streets, the whole “chaos ensues” thing is now largely debunked as a few isolated incidents.

File photo File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Arvin Temkar/AJC Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured Morehouse College students participating in a March to the Polls event on Thursday. Dozens journeyed to a nearby church to cast early ballots. More photos here.

***

ONE MORE THING

For six decades, Charles Sanders shined shoes at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, becoming a beloved (if unofficial) ambassador along the way.

Following his death at 85 years old, friends and officials paid tribute to his “special and meaningful” life.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.