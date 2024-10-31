Last meeting: Brooks County won 21-6 in 2023.

Things to know: Brooks County would win the region title with a victory. Irwin County can win it with a victory of 17 points or more in the event of a tiebreaker that includes Clinch County (7-1, 2-1). Their region uses points differential in three-way tiebreakers with a 28-point cap (higher than most regions), so Brooks’ 42-12 victory over Clinch will be tough to overcome. Irwin lost to Clinch 34-28. In the 2023 Brooks-Irwin game, Brooks limited Irwin to 188 total yards. That will be hard to replicate. This season, Irwin County is averaging 45.8 points per game, up from 22.6, and 292.2 rushing yards. Shane Marshall, who is committed to Minnesota, has run for 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns. Luke Snyder has thrown for 1,002 yards and 15 touchdowns. Brooks County is more balanced. More than 90% of the Trojans’ total offense comes from Junior Burrus (1,554 passing yards, 20 touchdowns) and Chris Cole (1,277 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns). These schools played for Class A championships in 2020 and 2021, each team winning once.

Buford at Mill Creek

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Markham Field, Hoschton

Records, rankings: Buford is 8-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 8-6A and No. 2; Mill Creek is 7-2, 4-1 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Mill Creek won 31-24 in 2023.

Things to know: Buford would win the region with a victory. Mill Creek needs a victory of seven points or more to claim what likely would be a three-way tiebreaker with Collins Hill (8-1, 4-1). Mill Creek beat Buford for a region title last season. In that game, Shane Throgmartin threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Justin Content with 1:20 left to break a 24-24 tie, and Buford passed incomplete into the end zone on fourth down in the final seconds. Buford beat Mill Creek the season before for a region title, but that Caleb Downs-led Mill Creek team ended up winning the state title. Mill Creek is a balanced team this season led by Throgmartin (111-of-169 passing for 1,582 yards and 15 touchdowns) and Daniel Smith (1,111 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns). Top defenders include LB Luke Metz (team-leading 43 solo tackles, committed to Alabama) and Devin Ancrum (10 tackles for losses, six sacks, committed to North Carolina). Buford is more run heavy with backs Justin Baker (645 rushing yards) and Ethan Ervin (518). Dayton Raiola has passed for 1,121 yards. The leading tackler is A.J. Holloway, who is committed to South Carolina. Buford leads the state in major Division I prospects with 10 seniors committed. These teams have lost three games by a total of five points. Mill Creek was beaten by No. 5 Collins Hill 13-12 and No. 3 North Gwinnett 37-34. Buford was beaten by No. 1 Milton of Class 5A 13-12.

Carrollton at Douglas County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Douglasville

Records, rankings: Carrollton is 9-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 2-6A and No. 1; Douglas County is 8-1, 3-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Carrollton won 35-31 in 2021.

Things to know: These teams are relatively new to the highest class but have quickly established themselves as contenders. Carrollton made the jump in 2022 and reached the Class 7A final. Douglas County is up this year after reaching the 2023 semifinals. The winner will be the region champion. Carrollton has won region titles four of the past five seasons, including the past two. Douglas County won its first region title in 21 years last season. Carrollton is getting the season it expected from Julian Lewis, the Southern Cal-committed quarterback who is 156-of-205 passing for 2,259 yards and 34 touchdowns. Kimauri Farmer has rushed for 714 yards and added 274 yards receiving. Douglas County’s new quarterback, D.J. Bourdeaux, also is living up to promise. He’s 126-of-184 for 1,741 yards and 14 touchdowns, though the Tigers are a run-first team. Zamarcus Lindley has rushed for 1,052 yards. There probably has never been a game matching elite secondary vs. elite wide receivers. Carrollton’s secondary has Zelus Hicks (Texas), Dorian Barney (Alabama) and Shamar Arnoux (USC). Douglas County receivers include Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M), James Johnson (Southern Cal) and Devin Carter (undecided top-25 national prospect). Douglas County’s last victory over a No. 1-ranked opponent came in 1972 (Woodward Academy). This is the Tigers’ sixth opportunity since.

Greene County at Lincoln County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Larry Campbell Stadium at Buddy Bufford Field, Lincolnton

Records, rankings: Greene County is 7-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 8-A Division II and No. 7; Lincoln County is 8-0, 3-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Greene County won 28-3 in 2023.

Things to know: Lincoln County would clinch the region title with a victory and secure its first undefeated regular season (9-0, with one game canceled) since 2011, when Larry Campbell was coach. Greene County might have to beat Warren County (5-3, 1-1) next week to clinch. Greene’s only loss came against undefeated Morgan County, the No. 2 team in Class 2A. In the 2023 game between these two, Greene County’s Amari Durhan rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Steve Miller threw a TD pass and intercepted a pass. Both players return. Durhan (684 rushing yards) and Travez Gibson (729) lead an offense that gets two-thirds of its yards on the ground. Miller is the leading receiver (428 yards, six touchdowns) and committed to Southern Cal as a safety. Also back is DL Kevin Wynn, who is committed to Florida State. He has 20 tackles for losses. Lincoln County also is heavily run-based on offense. Kelby Glaze has rushed for 579 yards. Jonathan Norman has run for 480. The Red Devils’ best all-around player is C.J. Crite, who has 401 tackles and 1,065 receiving yards in his career. Crite is committed to Cincinnati.

Morgan County at Callaway

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Morgan County is 9-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 2-2A and No. 2; Callaway is 7-2, 4-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This game will decide the championship of a geographically wide region. Callaway is 15 miles from the Alabama border while Morgan County is less than 60 miles from the South Carolina border. The two schools are 115 miles apart. Morgan County can complete its first 10-0 regular season since 1974 but must win on the road against an opponent that has won 19 consecutive region games and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals eight straight seasons. Blake Harrington leads Callaway in passing (1,038 yards, 15 touchdowns) and rushing (532 yards, three touchdowns). Callaway is 5-0, all blowouts, since the season debut of RB Tyren Buggs from an ACL injury. Buggs has rushed for 424 yards and eight touchdowns (plus 71 receiving yards and a touchdown). Callaway’s top defender is LB Xae Anderson with 54 solo tackles. Morgan County’s Davis Strickland, Class 2A’s leading passer, is 135-of-182 for 2,293 yards and 28 touchdowns with four interceptions. Jaylen Elder leads the class in receiving with 63 catches for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Pierce County at Appling County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jimmy Swain Stadium, Baxley

Records, rankings: Pierce County is 8-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 3-2A and No. 1; Appling County is 6-2, 3-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Appling County won 17-14 in 2023.

Things to know: This game will decide the region title. They met ranked No. 2 and No. 3 last year in a game that ironically did not decide the title. Appling won, but both ended in a three-way tie with Toombs County and shared the championship, though Pierce was seeded No. 1 on a random tiebreaker and used the home-field edge through the playoffs to win the Class 2A title. In that 2023 game, Appling County’s Alan Ramirez kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left to break a 14-14 tie. Pierce has won or shared region titles five of the past six seasons. Pierce is led by reigning Class 2A offensive player of the year Caden McGatha, who has rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns and passed for 1,340 yards and 21 touchdowns. He surpassed 2,000 yards in both categories last year, saving his best for big games in the playoff run. Appling County’s losses have come to bigger schools (Ware County and DeLand, Fla.). A bigger loss was a season-ending injury to QB Dayton Griffis, but freshman Harrison Hickox is beginning to find his way. He passed for 220 yards and 209 yards the past two weeks in victories. Tavion Wallace and Darion Hood each have multiple 100-yard rushing games. Wallace, also a starting linebacker, is committed to Arkansas.

Prince Avenue Christian at Hebron Christian

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Burlingame Field, Dacula

Records, rankings: Prince Avenue Christian is 6-3 overall, 4-0 in Region 8-2A and No. 3 in Class 3A-A private; Hebron Christian is 8-1, 4-0 and No. 2 in 3A-A private.

Last meeting: Prince Avenue Christian won 35-6 in 2021.

Things to know: This will decide the region title. Both teams will go into the Class 3A-A private playoffs. The computer Maxwell Ratings predict Hebron will win this game, sending Prince Avenue to the No. 9 seed with a potential quarterfinal game at No. 1 Savannah Christian, as the GHSA’s points rating system is unforgiving toward Prince Avenue’s two out-of-state losses. For the first time in several seasons, Prince Avenue is more of a running team this year. Andrew Beard, a sophomore with offers from Georgia and Alabama, has rushed for 1,278 yards. Senior Jake Bobo (918 passing yards) and sophomore Ben Musser (846) split time at quarterback. Bobo is the better passer, Musser the better runner. Hebron is well-balanced on offense. Its go-to players are Thomas Stallworth (1,354 yards passing, 16 touchdowns), Devon Caldwell (980 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns) and Jarvis Mathurin (636 yards receiving, 1,370 all-purpose yards, 14 touchdowns). Hebron has three ACC-committed players on its defense. They are DB Gerritt Kemp (N.C. State), DL Sichan John (Virginia) and DE Carrington Coombs (Georgia Tech). Prince Avenue has one, DL Christian Garrett (Georgia Tech). These teams have one common non-region opponent. Blessed Trinity beat Prince Avenue 23-21 and beat Hebron Christian 24-10. Prince Avenue is 10-1 all-time against Hebron Christian, and 10-0 since the first meeting. Prince Avenue is 1-5 against Hebron Christian coach Jonathan Gess with those six contests coming while Gess was at Eagle’s Landing Christian. Gess is 2-1 against Prince Avenue coach Greg Vandagriff.

Roswell at Milton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles’ Nest, Milton

Records, rankings: Roswell is 8-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 7-5A and No. 5; Milton is 9-0, 5-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Milton won 34-14 in 2023.

Things to know: Milton has won 38 consecutive region games and six straight region titles. Roswell has won 19 straight region games and two straight region titles. Roswell’s most recent region loss came to Milton in 2021, the last time both were in the same region. Milton has won five straight games in a series that Roswell leads 38-30-1. In the 2023 game between these teams, T.J. Lester’s 1-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter at the end of a 14-play, 71-yard drive broke open what had been a seven-point game. Lester rushed for 114 yards. Luke Nickel was 18-of-26 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Those players are among 18 returning Milton starters. Nine Milton seniors have made major Division I commitments. Milton is in the top five of five national rankings, peaking at No. 3. Roswell’s offensive leader is dual-threat QB Trey Smith, a first-year starter with 1,661 yards passing, 766 yards rushing and 32 combined touchdowns. DE Kobby Sakyi-Prah (committed to South Carolina) and LB Ryder Duffy (Elon) have 30 tackles for losses between them. Roswell’s last victory over a No. 1-ranked team came in 2016 (Buford). The Hornets have played only one No. 1 team since, and that was later in the 2016 season against Grayson for a state title.

Toombs County at Savannah Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pooler Stadium, Pooler

Records, rankings: Savannah Christian is 8-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 3-A Division I and No. 1 in Class 3A-A private; Toombs County is 7-0, 2-0 and No. 1 in A Division I.

Last meeting: Savannah Christian won 49-28 in 2018.

Things to know: Savannah Christian can clinch the region title with a victory. Toombs County can win the title by beating Savannah Christian and then Swainsboro (3-6, 2-1) next week. Toombs County will play in the Class A Division I playoffs while Savannah Christian will play in the 3A-A private playoffs. Region champions will be seeded higher than region runners-up in all classes, but both teams will get a first-round home game even as a No. 2 seed, according to computer Maxwell Ratings projections. This will be the 22nd game in GHSA history between two No. 1-ranked teams and the first between No. 1 teams from the same region since 1963. Toombs County gets 60% of its offense rushing, with Dabvn Wadley averaging 113.9 rushing yards per game, but QB T.J. Stanley (166.0 yards passing per game, committed to Georgia State) and WR Lagonza Hayward (committed to Tennessee) are all-state players. Savannah Christin is overflowing with college prospects that include DL Elijah Griffin (Georgia), TE Logan Brooking (Clemson), RB Zo Smalls (Charleston Southern) and DE LaDamion Guyton (consensus No. 4 national sophomore). Smalls has rushed for 1,177 yards and 18 touchdowns in eight games. Savannah Christian averages only 83.5 passing yards per game.

Valdosta at Lowndes

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Martin Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Valdosta is 8-1 overall, 3-1 in Region 1-6A and No. 9; Lowndes is 8-1, 3-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 37-27 in 2023.

Things to know: More is riding on this Winnersville Classic game than perhaps any other since 2007, when Lowndes beat out Valdosta for the region title and went on to win a state championship. Valdosta would win a region championship with a victory this time. Lowndes would need a victory plus a loss by Colquitt County (6-3, 3-1) against Richmond Hill (7-2, 2-2) to claim the title. Valdosta most recently won a region championship in 2016. The last one in the highest class came in 2011. In the 2023 game between these teams, Valdosta’s Todd Robinson rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He was 6-of-11 passing for 50 yards. Robinson, committed to Georgia, has been slowed in recent weeks with an injury that limits his running. He has thrown for 1,489 yards and rushed for 434 this season after surpassing 1,000 both ways last year. Sophomore Marquis Fennell has come on strong this month to rush for 150, 97, 151 and 149 yards in region play after averaging only 25 yards pre-region. Lowndes played Marvis Parrish at quarterback in this game last season but is much better with him elsewhere. Parrish has rushed for 682 yards and caught passes for 322. QB Jayce Johnson, a sophomore, is 92-of-134 passing (68.7%) for 1,374 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Lowndes’ only loss was to Colquitt County on a last-play field goal. Valdosta beat Colquitt County 7-3 but lost to Richmond Hill 35-14 two weeks ago with some key backfield players less than 100%.

