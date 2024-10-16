Elections

Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far

Voters line up before the polls open at the Joan P. Garner Library located at 980 Ponce De Leon Ave N in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Polling places opened for the first day of early voting Tuesday as Georgia prepares for another tour as one of America’s most hotly contested states. The state’s 8.2 million registered voters will consider important races up and down the ballot. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Voters line up before the polls open at the Joan P. Garner Library located at 980 Ponce De Leon Ave N in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Polling places opened for the first day of early voting Tuesday as Georgia prepares for another tour as one of America’s most hotly contested states. The state’s 8.2 million registered voters will consider important races up and down the ballot. (John Spink/AJC)
1 hour ago

In Georgia, voters began going to the polls in-person on October 15, nearly three weeks before Election Day on November 5. In 2020, nearly 4 million people cast a ballot by mail or early in-person. In partnership with GeorgiaVotes.com, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is tracking daily voting trends across the state.

On the first day of early in-person voting, more than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots at voting locations around the state. Thousands more have cast ballots by mail.

Where are votes being cast?

How many of them voted in 2020?

Who are they?

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Polls open for early voting as Georgia preps for swing-state scrutiny
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Republicans challenge more than 63,000 voters in Georgia, but few removed, AP finds2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

I’m running for office and still had to fight for my right to vote
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Republican lawsuits target rules for overseas voters, but those ballots are already sent
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Georgia voters more than double first-day record for early voting
Polls open for early voting as Georgia preps for swing-state scrutiny
Georgia’s voter registration deadline won’t be extended because of Hurricane Helene...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration