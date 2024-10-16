In Georgia, voters began going to the polls in-person on October 15, nearly three weeks before Election Day on November 5. In 2020, nearly 4 million people cast a ballot by mail or early in-person. In partnership with GeorgiaVotes.com, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is tracking daily voting trends across the state.

On the first day of early in-person voting, more than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots at voting locations around the state. Thousands more have cast ballots by mail.