Looking for something fun to do this first weekend in November? Head over to Stone Mountain Park to experience the largest Native American gathering in the state. Metro Atlanta also has several Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations scheduled, featuring remembrances of departed loved ones, as well as authentic food and entertainment. And speaking of food, you can get your fill of chili at Cabbagetown’s annual Chomp & Stomp while you tap your feet to live bluegrass music.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Fair

Continuing 5-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3. $10 entrance free for guests 42 inches and taller, $3 for guests under 42 inches. Ride tickets $1.25 each, book of 25 tickets for $25. Unlimited ride armbands $35 daily. Across from Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Field,) 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta. 772-266-9885.

Catch all the rides, attractions, carnival games and fair foods before the fair concludes Sunday.

Chomp & Stomp

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Free admission with chili tasting spoons available for purchase. 177 Estoria St. SE, Cabbagetown neighborhood, Atlanta.

Chomp your way through samples of tasty chili and stomp your feet to music from live bluegrass performers. All proceeds from the festival will go to community development, including the maintenance and enhancement of Cabbagetown parks.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Free admission. Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

Celebrate departed loved ones and Mexican-American culture with live mariachi music, traditional dancers, interactive photo booths, food trucks and more.

Cobb

Taste of Kennesaw

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Free admission, food samples from $1-$10 each. Downtown Kennesaw. 770-423-1330.

Sample food from over 30 local restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, relax in the beer garden while watching football, shop in a Georgia Grown Member Village and let the kids play on inflatables. The event supports five local nonprofits, including KSU Cares Charities.

‘Sound of Music’ Sing-along

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. $12. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch the lyric subtitles to sing along to classics such as “My Favorite Things” as you watch the “Sound of Music.” A free, live preshow concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ will be held 30 minutes before showtime.

Atlanta Women’s Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. $5 general admission, $30 VIP. Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 866-618-3434.

Listen to celebrity speakers, buy unique gifts, learn a new hobby, get a free massage, attend seminars and workshops, and more.

DeKalb

Native American Festival and Pow Wow

Continuing 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3. $15.99 plus tax per person for festival only, included with Attraction Ticket of $39.99 for adults and $34.99 for kids, plus taxes. Free for members. Historic Square, Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.

Experience the largest Native American gathering in the state with dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more.

Hanukkah Bazaar

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Free admission. Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, inside the Zaban Family Sports Pavilion, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. 678-812-3800.

The Weinstein School’s third annual Hanukkah Bazaar features vendors, food for purchase, Pale Sky Photography taking Hanukkah pajama photos, a craft table and a performance by Rabbi G. The playground will be open during the event.

Avondale Ale Day

Starting at noon, Saturday, Nov. 2. Along the 1-mile ‘Dale Ale Trail through the heart of the central business district, Avondale Estates.

Pick up a punch card at any participating stop along the trail, purchase a beverage to earn a punch and submit your completed card by the end of the day at any of four designated locations to get a free 2024 ‘Dale Ale Trail Glass. Music and food will be available along the trail.

North Fulton

Fall Colors Canoe Trip

3-6 pm. Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, plus additional dates. $45 per person general public, $40 for members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Paddle along the Chattahoochee River to see wildlife and vibrant tree colors.

Diwali Celebration

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Drive, Alpharetta.

Celebrate Diwali with a day of Indian food, activities and retail vendors exhibiting and selling Indian clothes, jewelry and merchandise. Some activities, including diya painting and yoga sessions, are held at specific times and require preregistration.

Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K

7 a.m. half marathon start, 7:15 a.m. (tentative) 5K start, 10 a.m. awards, 8 a.m.-noon post-race party. $85 half marathon, $40 5K. Sunday, Nov. 3. Avalon, 2200 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.

Run your choice of a half marathon or 5K, each of which starts and finishes at Avalon.

Gwinnett

Suwanee Wine Fest

1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. $70 general admission. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Enjoy your choice of unlimited wine and craft beer samples as well as complimentary food samples, live entertainment, shopping and activities. Food will also be available for purchase at this event, and you must be 21 or over to attend.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross.

Head to Thrasher Park for a night of remembrance, dance, authentic live entertainment and Mexican food and beverages.

Heroes of Southern Rock

8:30-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. $28 plus fees. Tannery Row Ale House, 554 W. Main St., Building C100, Buford. 678-765-8979.

Join GlowBand as they perform hits from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels, ZZ Top, ARS, the Allman Brothers and other iconic bands.