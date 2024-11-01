A big turnout is expected on the last day of early voting Friday in Georgia before the main event on Election Day.
The final day of early voting is usually the most popular. Georgia’s early and absentee turnout is projected to approach 4 million heading into Tuesday.
Over 3.6 million people had cast their ballots in Georgia through Thursday, roughly even with the turnout pace four years ago. Total turnout in the 2020 election reached 5 million voters.
Voters saw heavy turnout on the final day of early voting in prior presidential elections, with 218,000 voters on the last day in 2020 and 253,000 voters in 2016.
Georgia offered at least 16 days of in-person early voting statewide, and some counties also opened polling places on two Sundays.
Registered voters can find their polling places and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
