Breaking: Surge expected in Georgia during final day of early voting
Politics
Politics

Surge expected in Georgia during final day of early voting

Three weeks of early voting concludes Friday
Voters cast their ballots Wednesday during early in-person voting in Lawrenceville. HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hyosub Shin/AJC

Hyosub Shin/AJC

Voters cast their ballots Wednesday during early in-person voting in Lawrenceville. HYOSUB SHIN / AJC (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A big turnout is expected on the last day of early voting Friday in Georgia before the main event on Election Day.

The final day of early voting is usually the most popular. Georgia’s early and absentee turnout is projected to approach 4 million heading into Tuesday.

Over 3.6 million people had cast their ballots in Georgia through Thursday, roughly even with the turnout pace four years ago. Total turnout in the 2020 election reached 5 million voters.

Voters saw heavy turnout on the final day of early voting in prior presidential elections, with 218,000 voters on the last day in 2020 and 253,000 voters in 2016.

Georgia offered at least 16 days of in-person early voting statewide, and some counties also opened polling places on two Sundays.

Registered voters can find their polling places and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Today is the deadline to request an absentee ballot in Georgia. Is it already too late?
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Georgia’s early voting surges past the halfway mark of the state’s 2020 turnout
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz/AJC

Make a plan to vote, then work to find common ground
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

What are Georgia’s most important 2024 battlegrounds? 32m ago
Here’s what the finals polls, experts and gamblers say about the Georgia presidential...32m ago
Look to battleground Georgia for quick results on election night1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right