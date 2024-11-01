A big turnout is expected on the last day of early voting Friday in Georgia before the main event on Election Day.

The final day of early voting is usually the most popular. Georgia’s early and absentee turnout is projected to approach 4 million heading into Tuesday.

Over 3.6 million people had cast their ballots in Georgia through Thursday, roughly even with the turnout pace four years ago. Total turnout in the 2020 election reached 5 million voters.