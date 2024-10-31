12-year-old shot while sleeping in suspected drive-by in SE Atlanta

A 12-year-old was shot early Halloween morning as they slept in their bed after someone fired into their home from the street in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home on Lakewood Trail around 12:15 a.m., Atlanta police said. They found the child inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a graze wound to the arm, police said. The child, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital, but police did not provide an update on their condition.

Police said investigators found several shell casings in the street. They were collected and submitted for ballistic testing. There was no recent history of 911 activity at the address where the shooting happened, according to police.