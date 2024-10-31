Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this weekend for his final 2024 rally here

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia on Sunday for what’s expected to be his final stop in the battleground state before the election, as polls show the Republican in a tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Campaign officials say the GOP nominee will travel to the Macon area to hold a rally after three consecutive visits to metro Atlanta in a three-week span. Republicans are eager to drive up turnout in rural Middle Georgia counties where early voting lags behind the state average.

The campaign stop comes a day after Harris holds a Saturday rally in Atlanta, which could also mark her last visit to the state during the election cycle. She, too, has concentrated a spate of recent visits in the Atlanta area, home to the lion’s share of Georgia voters.