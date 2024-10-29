Breaking: Young Thug trial: Another defendant pleads guilty, takes plea deal in lengthy gang case
Kamala Harris is returning to Georgia this weekend

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally Saturday in Georgia as part of a series of stops in competitive states over the next week ahead of the Nov. 5 election. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally Saturday in Georgia as part of a series of stops in competitive states over the next week ahead of the Nov. 5 election. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Georgia on Saturday for a preelection rally, marking her third visit to the battleground state in two weeks.

Harris campaign officials said Tuesday that the weekend visit will be among a spate of stops in competitive states over the next week. Senior Democrats say she could also return to Georgia on Monday for a last blitz of get-out-the-vote appeals.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to add more stops in Georgia on his calendar in the waning days of the campaign. He has also held three recent rallies in metro Atlanta, including one Monday night on the campus of Georgia Tech.

Election officials predict early voting turnout could top 4 million by Friday, the last day of the three-week period. Harris’ next Atlanta event on Saturday is timed for the final phase of the White House race, when the focus shifts from early voting to Election Day turnout.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

