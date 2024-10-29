Kamala Harris is returning to Georgia this weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Georgia on Saturday for a preelection rally, marking her third visit to the battleground state in two weeks.

Harris campaign officials said Tuesday that the weekend visit will be among a spate of stops in competitive states over the next week. Senior Democrats say she could also return to Georgia on Monday for a last blitz of get-out-the-vote appeals.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to add more stops in Georgia on his calendar in the waning days of the campaign. He has also held three recent rallies in metro Atlanta, including one Monday night on the campus of Georgia Tech.