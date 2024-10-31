Sandy Springs-based UPS will hold a hiring blitz Friday to find more than 3,900 seasonal workers in Georgia.
The company holds a “Brown Friday” hiring event every year ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, and this year it’s Nov. 1.
While UPS has been hiring seasonal workers for several weeks, it said it needs more people at locations in Roswell, Savannah, Blairsville, Blue Ridge, Buford, Dahlonega, Dalton, Dawsonville and Ellijay, and will hold virtual hiring information sessions Friday. Those interested can go to jobs-ups.com and register online for the virtual information sessions.
The jobs include package handler positions starting at $21 per hour, driver helpers starting at $21 per hour and seasonal support drivers starting at $23 per hour. The company said most applicants get a job offer in less than 10 minutes.
The “Brown Friday”-targeted hires in Georgia are part of a broader hiring effort launched in September in which UPS is hiring more than 125,000 seasonal workers, including more than 6,500 in Atlanta.
About the Author