Sandy Springs-based UPS will hold a hiring blitz Friday to find more than 3,900 seasonal workers in Georgia.

The company holds a “Brown Friday” hiring event every year ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, and this year it’s Nov. 1.

While UPS has been hiring seasonal workers for several weeks, it said it needs more people at locations in Roswell, Savannah, Blairsville, Blue Ridge, Buford, Dahlonega, Dalton, Dawsonville and Ellijay, and will hold virtual hiring information sessions Friday. Those interested can go to jobs-ups.com and register online for the virtual information sessions.