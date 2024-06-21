A.M. ATL: 🏀 Caitlin Clark comes to town

Morning, y’all! It’s Friday! Expect temperatures in the low 90s today, then a few degrees warmer for the rest of the weekend (and, perhaps, most of the summer). Isolated storms are possible Sunday.

A quick programming note: I’m off next week. You’ll once again be in the capable hands of my pal Leon Stafford.

You’re stuck with me for now, though, and today’s newsletter includes an attempt to jump-start redevelopment at the Gulch, holiday travel forecasts and a judge arrested after allegedly punching a police officer. Make sure to check out the results of yesterday’s Lake Lanier poll at the bottom of the newsletter, too.

But first: one of sports’ biggest stories arrives in Atlanta.

***

FEVER-DREAM

Credit: Doug McSchooler/AP Credit: Doug McSchooler/AP

How big of a deal is Caitlin Clark?

Big enough that the Atlanta Dream moved tonight’s game against her and the Indiana Fever to State Farm Arena — a venue nearly five times the size of their usual one over in College Park.

And they expect a sellout.

“We’ve got people coming out of the woodwork, young and old from near and far, from every area in the Southeast and from greater Atlanta to come in for this game,” Dream President Morgan Shaw Parker told the AJC.

If you’re not one of those people, tune in to ION TV at 7:30 p.m.

Not familiar with her game? Clark played college ball at Iowa, where she broke scoring records with attention-grabbing three-pointers. The Fever picked her No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft.

There are other factors at play, but she’s helped accelerate the growth of women’s basketball, drawing record crowds and TV audiences. The effect spills over to games she’s not involved in, too.

The Dream sold out their season ticket allotment this year, just the second team in WNBA history to do so.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Clark is also one of the hottest topics in sports, period.

In another recent newsletter, I referred to Clark as a “walking controversy.” A reader (hi Anna!) emailed to ask what I meant, and I realized the phrasing wasn’t quite fair.

Clark is a lightning rod, for sure. She’s a white player garnering tons of attention in a predominantly Black league with plenty of other stars.

But beyond legitimate questions about how quickly she’ll adapt to the pros, most of the “controversies” that surround her involve some guy (always a guy!) saying something stupid on TV.

People react to the stupidity, and suddenly it’s a whole ordeal that doesn’t even really have anything to do with her.

Annnnyway ... If you’re just tuning in, Atlanta’s best players are probably Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard (though the latter left Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury). Tina Charles is the wily vet in the paint.

Go Dream!

A few more sports highlights while you’re here:

The bounce-back Braves start a road series with the Yankees tonight — and the game’s on Apple TV. Congrats, Comcast customers!

As the Hawks prepare for next week’s NBA draft, take a look back at the mixed bag of recent No. 1 picks. (And here’s who analysts favor this time around.)

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENTS

Credit: Courtesy Gensler Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Invest Atlanta agreed to sell roughly $557 million in bonds to help kickstart construction on Centennial Yards, the massive (and shiny!) redevelopment project in downtown’s Gulch area.

The move essentially allows developer CIM Group to tap into funds already set aside for the project’s core entertainment district, which they hope to complete before the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, at everyone’s favorite transit agency: MARTA says it’s forging ahead with its renovation of the Five Points station — but will look for ways to maintain pedestrian access during the yearslong project.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» Police arrested a Douglas County probate judge after she allegedly punched a cop at a Buckhead nightclub. Christina J. Peterson was already the subject of a judicial misconduct probe.

» Officials released the names of six people killed in a Coweta County fire earlier this week — and said they do not suspect foul play.

» The State Ethics Commission hit state Rep. Carl Gilliard, D-Savannah, with $47,000 in fines and reimbursements. Gilliard failed to file several campaign disclosures and spent money on personal items.

***

HYDROGEN BONDING

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Fresh off his 10-day trip to South Korea, Gov. Brian Kemp tells the AJC that hydrogen could fuel the next wave of economic ties between our state and the southeast Asian nation. As in hydrogen-powered vehicles, which abound over there.

Kemp’s take: “It was good for us as policymakers to see what the next wave of innovation is going to be.”

***

ONE-ON-ONE

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially failed to qualify for next week’s presidential debate at CNN’s Atlanta studios — meaning it’ll just be Biden v. Trump.

In case you missed it: Rules for the June 27 debate include muting mics when it’s not a candidate’s turn to speak.

***

YOU’RE STILL AWAKE?!

A new national survey suggests 27% of parents struggle to get their young kids to sleep at night. Which means the other 73% of y’all are LYING.

***

BUCKLE UP

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

We’re rapidly approaching the Fourth of July travel season — and the folks at AAA say to expect record crowds. The vast majority will head out by car, but be prepared for heavy traffic at Hartsfield, too.

On a related note: Clear, which uses biometric data to speed travelers through security, recently opened TSA PreCheck enrollment kiosks at ATL!

On a semi-related note: Atlanta hired a search firm to find the airport's next general manager.

***

WEEKEND FESTIVITIES

If you’re keeping it local this weekend, there are plenty of delightful activities to choose from, including:

🎆 a Juneteenth parade at Piedmont Park.

🍺 Atlanta Summer Beer Fest at Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park.

🪲 and a “full moon firefly frenzy” at Gwinnett County’s Simpsonwood Park.

You could also head over to AthFest in Athens, where the music scene’s still abuzz over R.E.M.’s surprise reunion performance. Or just kick it at home and try some new local booze?

***

***

ON THIS DATE

June 21, 1989

Ted Turner — the eccentric Atlanta media mogul and sports team owner sometimes known as “Captain Outrageous” — became a billionaire for the first time. Soaring TBS share prices put him over the hump.

Forbes places Turner’s current net worth around $2.5 billion.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

AJC photographer Jason Getz captured a fan holding a flag with Lionel Messi’s face on it during Argentina’s 2-0 win over Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Copa America match drew a raucous sellout crowd full of fellow Messi fans. More photos here.

***