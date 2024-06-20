Breaking: AJC Interview | Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta Beltline approves $172M to fast-track affordable housing, trails

Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Parkside, a new affordable housing community on the Beltline Westside trail on Wednesday June 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Parkside, a new affordable housing community on the Beltline Westside trail on Wednesday June 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By Matt Reynolds
32 minutes ago

The Atlanta Beltline approved a $172 million budget for the fiscal year 2025, officials said Thursday, allowing it to surpass a goal of creating or preserving 5,600 affordable housing units by 2030.

Additionally, the budget approved by the board of directors means the urban redevelopment program can hasten construction and completion of its multiuse trail through remaining land purchases.

Atlanta Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs said the budget, which is 12% higher than fiscal year 2024, would bolster the city’s vision of a “people-powered project” that’s the “destination for cultural connection, quality of life and economic equity.” The Beltline’s new fiscal year begins July 1.

“Supported by our new budget, we will exceed our goals for affordable housing, accelerate the pace for trail work and invest in more economic opportunities for all,” he said in a statement.

The funding means the Beltline is on track to exceed its affordable housing goal by 30% and finish purchasing land, primarily for the Northwest Trail, according to officials.

ExploreBeltline closes funding for affordable senior housing development

Beltline Tax Allocation District (TAD) funds make up 40% of the fiscal year 2025 budget, or $69 million. In addition, 29% of the budget, or $49 million, comes from philanthropic sources. The Beltline’s Special Service District makes up 18% of the budget or $32 million. Federal, state and local agency grants are 11% or $20 million, officials said.

Almost a third of all the Beltline Tax Allocation District funds are earmarked for affordable housing.

This aerial view shows residents turned out to walk, bike and exercise on the Beltline's Eastside Trail side on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The majority of the Beltline affordable housing budget accounts for acquisitions, due diligence and predevelopment, and the budget will cover the cost of maintaining and restoring 86 acres of land. There are 488 new affordable housing units in the Beltline’s development pipeline for 2024, and 626 planned for 2025.

ExploreMayor Dickens cuts ribbon on affordable housing community

Officials highlighted significant development along the trail, including the 56-unit Stanton Park Apartments project in Peoplestown, 160 units at Englewood Manor for elderly residents in Chosewood Park, and the Ralph David House development in Reynoldstown, which has 54 affordable housing units.

The urban redevelopment program had said previously it would complete 16.3 miles of continuous mainline trail before the city hosts eight World Cup soccer matches in 2026. By June 2026, 85% of the mainline trail will be finished, or 17.5 miles, according to officials.

About the Author

Follow Matt Reynolds on twitter

Matt Reynolds is a housing reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

BREAKING
MARTA rolls ahead with Five Points construction plan2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Some lawmakers want Delta neutral on union fight. Most shareholders don’t

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards taps incentives to fund $557M bonds for next phase
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Relief from Atlanta’s heat not likely anytime soon, NOAA predicts

Credit: John Spink

Relief from Atlanta’s heat not likely anytime soon, NOAA predicts

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment
19m ago
Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub, faces felony charge
2h ago
Ruling on Cobb electoral map could postpone 2024 commission elections
Featured

Credit: AP

Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport
First day of summer in Atlanta: What time does summer begin on Thursday?