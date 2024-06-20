Business

Record crowds expected for Independence Day travel

AAA says 2.3 million Georgians are likely to take trips, most of them 50-plus miles by car
Fireworks burst into air during the July 4th celebration in Marietta. (Michael Blackshire/Michael.blackshire@ajc.com)

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fireworks burst into air during the July 4th celebration in Marietta. (Michael Blackshire/Michael.blackshire@ajc.com)
By
46 minutes ago

A record number of people are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday period, according to the latest forecast from AAA.

The auto club forecasts that more than 70.9 million people in the United States will travel at least 50 miles for the Independence Day period from June 29 through July 7.

That includes 2.3 million people in Georgia taking trips for the holiday.

Across the country, “There will be 3.5 million more travelers than last year. That means even more people at airports and popular attractions like beaches, lakes, and theme parks,” said AAA Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas in a written statement.

ExploreHeaded to Atlanta airport? Tips for the busy summer travel season

A record number of people are expected to fly — more than 5.7 million nationwide, up nearly 7% from last year, and 12% higher than 2019 levels. The air traffic is expected to include more than 161,700 people in Georgia.

Travelers should prepare for crowded airports and planes and the possibility of long lines and airport parking shortages.

ExploreParking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot

But the vast majority of people traveling at least 50 miles are going by car.

More than 2 million people in Georgia are expected to take a road trip, setting a record for the third consecutive year.

“Road travelers should prepare for congestion in the afternoon and evening hours, particularly near larger metro areas, theme parks, and popular attractions,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters in a written statement.

On the highways, the worst traffic delays are expected on Wednesday, July 3, and Sunday, July 7, according to data firm INRIX.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Some lawmakers want Delta neutral on union fight. Most shareholders don’t2h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of the Treasury

ATLANTA VISIT
Fentanyl fight: Yellen aims to cut cartels from ‘ill-gotten money’

Credit: Douglas County

Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub, faces felony charge

Georgia job machine churns out better-than-average May

Georgia job machine churns out better-than-average May

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Clear now enrolling travelers in TSA PreCheck at Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago
City hires recruiting firms to find top Hartsfield-Jackson executives
1h ago
Some lawmakers want Delta neutral on union fight. Most shareholders don’t
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport
First day of summer in Atlanta: What time does summer begin on Thursday?