Across the country, “There will be 3.5 million more travelers than last year. That means even more people at airports and popular attractions like beaches, lakes, and theme parks,” said AAA Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas in a written statement.

A record number of people are expected to fly — more than 5.7 million nationwide, up nearly 7% from last year, and 12% higher than 2019 levels. The air traffic is expected to include more than 161,700 people in Georgia.

Travelers should prepare for crowded airports and planes and the possibility of long lines and airport parking shortages.

But the vast majority of people traveling at least 50 miles are going by car.

More than 2 million people in Georgia are expected to take a road trip, setting a record for the third consecutive year.

“Road travelers should prepare for congestion in the afternoon and evening hours, particularly near larger metro areas, theme parks, and popular attractions,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters in a written statement.

On the highways, the worst traffic delays are expected on Wednesday, July 3, and Sunday, July 7, according to data firm INRIX.