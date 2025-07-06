It was business as usual for Abdoul Diallo on Sunday as travelers returned from the long Fourth of July weekend.
The taxi driver at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected to make only two trips, despite the 377,000 passengers that were expected to fly through the country’s busiest airport that day.
Across the nation, the Transportation Security Administration predicted Sunday to be the peak travel day, with 2.9 million passengers expected to be screened.
But in Atlanta, airport staff and travelers alike reported little difficulty, with TSA security wait times ranging from seven to 15 minutes around 3 p.m.
“It was nothing out of the ordinary,” said Amanda Watson, a security supervisor at Hartsfield-Jackson. “That was definitely surprising for a Fourth of July weekend.”
Watson said she saw larger crowds during the weekends of Father’s Day and Juneteenth.
“Now those days were hectic,” she said. “It was backed up every which way.”
As for the airport’s calm nature, Watson credited her security staff.
“Due to the team that we have had in the last week, it’s been great,” she said. “We were able to keep the flow going. That’s why it looks so clear.”
In a statement, a Hartsfield-Jackson spokesperson said: “Despite the usual heavier-than-normal holiday passenger volume, there have been no challenges to operations.”
Before the holiday, the American Automobile Association predicted road travel to be more popular than flying, with 61.6 million expected to drive and 5.84 million to fly to their Independence Day destinations.
Among the travelers who experienced few issues was Steve Thompson, who had just arrived from Cincinnati.
The McDonough native flew Frontier on Thursday and made it through security in under 10 minutes.
“It was easy, man,” Thompson said. “There was nothing to it.”
Later in the afternoon, Diallo headed back to the airport in his taxi cab in hopes of picking up a second rider.
“It’s been going one by one,” said Diallo, who’s worked at Hartsfield-Jackson for over 20 years. “We’ll see what we can do.”
