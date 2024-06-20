Breaking: 100 people evacuated after oven fire pauses shopping at Midtown Whole Foods
NBA mock-draft roundup: Analysts favor Zaccharie Risacher as Hawks top pick

Zaccharie Risacher, of Bourg-en-Bresse, dribbles during a Betclic Elite basketball game against Limoges in Bourg-en-Bresse, eastern France, on Oct. 31, 2023. Risacher could be the top pick in the June 26, NBA draft. (AP Photo)

By
33 minutes ago

Less than one week remains until the first day of the NBA draft.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields said the Hawks likely will keep the top pick and that the team will continue to evaluate prospects throughout the next week ahead of the start of the draft Wednesday night.

French wing Zaccharie Risacher remains the favorite to go No. 1 overall, with Connecticut center Donovan Clingan close behind.

ESPN: Risacher (F | France | 6-8, 195 pounds| 19 years old | 11.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 48.7% FG, 42.4% 3PT, 71.6% FT)

Draft analyst Jonathan Givony provided plenty of intel in this latest mock draft, including that despite uncertainty about what the Hawks will do, Risacher remains the favorite for the top pick.

He added that the Hawks have been unable to bring in French center Alexandre Sarr, who was a frontrunner to go first overall. Though there is still a possibility the Hawks will be able to schedule a workout with Sarr, Risacher’s top rival to go first in the draft is Connecticut center Donovan Clingan.

Yahoo Sports: Risacher

In her latest mock draft, Krysten Peek said Risacher is “one of the most improved players” and that he had plenty of upside.

The Ringer: Risacher

Following Risacher’s workout with the Hawks, Kevin O’Connor calls him the “most likely pick at this point.”

Bleacher Report: Risacher

Jonathan Wasserman lists Risacher’s comparison as Kings forward Harrison Barnes and calls the French win a “perceived safe pick.” He added that Risacher could grow and develop beyond the 3-and-D type player he was on his French team JL Bourg.

USA Today: Risacher

Like last week, Jeff Zillgitt and Scooby Axon held firm that the Hawks will use their pick on the French wing.

CBS Sports: Donovan Clingan (C | Connecticut | 7-2, 265 pounds | 20 years old | 13 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.5 apg 63.9% FG, 25% 3PT, 58.3% FT)

Cameron Salerno links the Connecticut center to the Hawks based on reports of how he has intrigued them in the evaluation process. Salerno writes that Clingan could be the right pick if the Hawks look to postpone rebuilding because he can immediately slot in as a defensive anchor.

The Athletic: Clingan

Sam Vecenie mentions that the Hawks may not be in rebuild mode and Clingan may be a fit to the roster “sooner rather than later.” Vecenie also mentioned that though Clingan may not have the flash of a No. 1 pick, the Hawks may not be able to move down in the draft in an attempt to select the Connecticut center because other teams have shown interest in the two-time NCAA champion.

