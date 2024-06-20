No foul play suspected in Coweta house fire that killed 3 kids, 3 adults

A fire that left six people dead, including three children, in Coweta County on Monday, appeared to have started in the garage, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
Firefighters were dispatched to the house, located in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road around 4:45 a.m. It was already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, and about 30 minutes later, all victims had been taken out. Three boys, ages 6, 12 and 13, did not survive. Two women, ages 36 and 74, as well as a 74-year-old man also were killed. Five others were injured.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Names of the victims have yet to be released, and details about what caused the fire remain limited, but fire investigators said Thursday that they do not suspect foul play.
“Upon initial examination, the fire appears to have started in the garage area of the structure,” the fire marshal’s office said.
Survivors, some with serious injuries, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, and one firefighter sustained minor injuries, authorities said at the time. An update on their condition was not provided Thursday.
