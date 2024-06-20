Breaking: Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub, faces felony charge
Crime & Public Safety

No foul play suspected in Coweta house fire that killed 3 kids, 3 adults

Fire likely started in garage, officials say
A firefighter inspects a burnt car from a house fire in Newnan, Ga. on June 17. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A firefighter inspects a burnt car from a house fire in Newnan, Ga. on June 17. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
41 minutes ago

A fire that left six people dead, including three children, in Coweta County on Monday, appeared to have started in the garage, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house, located in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road around 4:45 a.m. It was already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, and about 30 minutes later, all victims had been taken out. Three boys, ages 6, 12 and 13, did not survive. Two women, ages 36 and 74, as well as a 74-year-old man also were killed. Five others were injured.

Fire and law enforcement investigators work on the scene of a house fire in Newnan, Ga. on Monday. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Names of the victims have yet to be released, and details about what caused the fire remain limited, but fire investigators said Thursday that they do not suspect foul play.

“Upon initial examination, the fire appears to have started in the garage area of the structure,” the fire marshal’s office said.

ExploreHouse fire kills 6, including 3 children, south of Atlanta

Survivors, some with serious injuries, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, and one firefighter sustained minor injuries, authorities said at the time. An update on their condition was not provided Thursday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Douglas County

BREAKING
Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub, faces battery charge46m ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA VISIT
Fentanyl fight: Yellen aims to cut cartels from ‘ill-gotten money’
1h ago

Georgia job machine churns out better-than-average May
32m ago

Credit: Alan Smith/Bravo

Reports: Kenya Moore suspended from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Credit: Alan Smith/Bravo

Reports: Kenya Moore suspended from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett school budget proposal now has bigger raises
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fentanyl fight: Yellen aims to cut cartels from ‘ill-gotten money’
1h ago
Rockdale deputies investigate fatal shooting at home near Conyers
Reward for missing Gainesville girl increases to $50K
Featured

Credit: AP

Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport
First day of summer in Atlanta: What time does summer begin on Thursday?