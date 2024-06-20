No foul play suspected in Coweta house fire that killed 3 kids, 3 adults

A fire that left six people dead, including three children, in Coweta County on Monday, appeared to have started in the garage, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house, located in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road around 4:45 a.m. It was already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, and about 30 minutes later, all victims had been taken out. Three boys, ages 6, 12 and 13, did not survive. Two women, ages 36 and 74, as well as a 74-year-old man also were killed. Five others were injured.