Reports: Kenya Moore suspended from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Multiple media outlets, including TMZ, People and Entertainment Tonight, confirmed the suspension.

A Bravo spokeswoman declined to comment but didn’t deny the suspension either.

Moore on X June 8 wrote that, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

On Instagram Live June 14, Moore added, “You will be seeing me. I’m not going anywhere despite all this stuff.”

It’s unclear what compelled Moore to go after Eady, who joined the cast this season.

Eady, who runs her own fashion and accessory line, in an Instagram Story said, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met. For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

Credit: HASSAN RICHARDSON Credit: HASSAN RICHARDSON

Moore joined “Housewives” season five in 2012. She was taken off as a full-time cast member “Housewives” for season 11 after she got married to restaurateur Marc Daly without telling the show. She came back for season 12 and eventually divorced Daly.