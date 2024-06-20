Breaking: 100 people evacuated after oven fire pauses shopping at Midtown Whole Foods
City hires recruiting firms to find top Hartsfield-Jackson executives

Korn Ferry will conduct a national search for a new airport general manager
Credit: Steve Schaefer

By
15 minutes ago

As Hartsfield-Jackson International General Manager Balram Bheodari prepares to leave his position leading the world’s busiest airport, the city of Atlanta has retained recruitment firm Korn Ferry to conduct a national search for his replacement.

After Bheodari leaves his position June 30, he will be replaced in the interim by Jan Lennon, who is the airport’s deputy general manager of operations.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be involved in the final selection of a permanent general manager, and the position is expected to be filled before the end of this year, according to the mayor’s chief communications officer Allison Fouche’.

Another top spot in the airport’s executive ranks, the chief commercial officer, has been vacant since the resignation of Jai Ferrell from that position earlier this year. Ferrell is taking a position as the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, the Girl Scouts announced this week.

The city has hired Diversified Sourcing Solutions to conduct a national search to fill the airport’s commercial officer position, which is also expected to be filled before the end of this year with Dickens involved in the final selection, according to Fouche’.

Bheodari started at Hartsfield-Jackson in 1999 and is known as “B” across the industry. He has decades of experience managing everything from maintenance and emergency response to the opening of the international terminal in 2012.

In recent days, Bheodari has been recognized for his contributions with remarks at the State Capitol and at an Atlanta City Council meeting.

Ben DeCosta, a former Hartsfield-Jackson general manager who led the airport for 12 years, said Bheodari’s “leadership, his aviation knowledge, his character and cultural values have made a huge impact.”

“When it comes to collaboration, B truly shines. B likes people,” DeCosta said during remarks at the City Council meeting where a proclamation recognized Bheodari for his service. “He has always valued diverse perspectives and treated everyone with dignity.”

Dickens announced that Bheodari would leave his position in early May as part of a broader shake-up of his cabinet.

Bheodari said in an interview that he plans to stay involved in the aviation industry through consulting and industry groups.

100 people evacuated after oven fire pauses shopping at Midtown Whole Foods
