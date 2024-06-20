Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Atlanta? The Juneteenth celebrations continue with a Piedmont Park parade, music festival and 5K run, as well as a Powder Springs event with storytelling, live music and choirs.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

Noon-10 p.m. Friday, June 21, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, June 23. $35 5K Freedom Run. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta. 404-587-5457.

Commemorate Juneteenth at this 12th annual festival featuring six stages of entertainment, local and international vendors, food, cultural activities, a Juneteenth Black History Parade, 5K Freedom Run, and more.

TruTV Impractical Jokers: The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour

4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22. $29 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

Join Q, Murr and Sal — stars of the “Impractical Jokers” TruTv show — for some laughs at their popular live show.

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 22. $55 in advance, $65 day of event (if not sold out.) Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park, 822 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta.

Sample your choice of more than 150 beers, as well as wine, mimosa, RTD and hard seltzer options, and hear music from Sucker Punch and DJ Qtip.

Cobb

Powder Springs Juneteenth Celebration

2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 504-481-2857.

Commemorate Juneteenth with storytelling, youth performances, live music and choirs, food and artisan vendors, and more.

Outdoor Movie Series

6-8 p.m. Friday, June 21. Free. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Enjoy food vendors and family friendly activities before settling into your chair or on your blanket and watching Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” on a giant inflatable screen after sundown.

‘Rock of Ages’

8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23. $29-$39. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Travel back to the ‘80s with a Tony Award-nominated musical that tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip.

DeKalb

Family Olympics

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Ages 13 and up: resident $35, nonresident $45. Ages 12 and under: $25 resident, $35 nonresident. Oakhurst Recreation Center, 450 East Lake Drive, Decatur. 404-370-4100.

Bring your family to the local Olympics and compete in classic field day games like sack races and balloon tosses. Awards will be given to winners and the best-dressed family, best sportsmanship and best team spirit.

Terrarium Building Workshop

1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 22. $45. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Unleash your creativity to build a lush terrarium to take home after learning about plant selection, design principles and maintenance tips.

Summer Lovin’: Handmade Festival at Harmony Park

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur.

Shop local at Harmony Park as you browse wares from more than 20 vendors selling handmade goods, arts, crafts and more. A live DJ will provide music throughout the festival.

North Fulton

Coffee & Classics Car Show

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Free. The Arbors of Alpharetta, 800 N. Main St., Alpharetta.

See all makes and models of cars, including vintage, classic, muscle cars, supercars, modern vehicles, and anything on two or four wheels. Music and local vendors will be onsite, and a silent auction will be held. Proceeds from the event will go toward Fueling Christmas, which supports single-parent families in the area.

Safety Third Improv

8-10 p.m. Friday, June 21. $10.50. Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

See wild improv comedy from Safety Third Improv at a show based on suggestions from the audience.

City Green Live

4 p.m. City Green opens, 6 p.m. food trucks open, 7:30 p.m. Takiya Mason performs, 8:30 p.m. the Dazz Band performs. Friday, June 21. Free. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Enjoy hits from the Dazz Band, famous for “Let It Whip,” “Joystick,” “Swoop” and more. Takiya Mason starts the music at 7:30 p.m., and food trucks will be onsite.

Gwinnett

Full Moon Firefly Frenzy

7-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 21. Free. Simpsonwood Park meadow, 4511 Jones Bridge Circle, Peachtree Corners. 678-277-0902.

Georgia has more than 50 species of fireflies, so come out to the park, watch for these amazing insects and record valuable data about them.

Atlanta Women’s Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 23. General admission $5, VIP $30, $5 all-day parking. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 866-618-3434.

Hear celebrity keynote speakers, attend seminars and workshops, learn a new hobby, buy gifts, enjoy free massages, score free samples and more.

Resale Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Free admission. OneStop Norcross, 5030 Georgia Belle Court, Norcross. 678-225-5400.

Hunt for bargains and treasures of all kinds at this Norcross event.