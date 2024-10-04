A.M. ATL: 🐼 An ode to Lun Lun

Morning, y’all! Should be a lovely, rain-free weekend ahead, with temperatures remaining in the low 80s.

Otherwise, we’ve got the latest on President Biden’s visit to Valdosta, the disproportionate impacts of state election law and the Falcons’ bonkers overtime victory. The Savannah Bananas are headed our way, too.

But first: a little ditty for my precious pandas. Cue the Sarah McLachlan.

***

FAREWELL, OLD FRIEND

… in the arms of the angel …

Ah, Lun Lun.

The time has come.

We know not the exact date of your departure. But it’s soon. Very soon. Your big going-away party is Saturday.

At Zoo Atlanta, the place you’ve called home most of your life.

… fly away from here …

You’re headed back to China with your partner, Yang Yang, and your youngest set of twins.

After 25 long years, your collective diplomatic mission is complete. You’ve delivered joy and wonder to Atlanta’s children. And her young at heart.

You’ve given us your best years, your … fluffiest years.

And, most importantly, you’ve made lots of babies.

… from this dark cold hotel room …

The cubs — seven in all over the years, most already back in China — get most of the attention. But we know it’s you, Lun Lun, at the heart of it all.

A one-woman species reinforcer.

It’s all because of you.

… and the endlessness that you fear …

Other American cities who’ve recently returned their pandas to the Chengdu Research Base have already received reassurances that replacements are on the way.

Zoo Atlanta officials seem confident they’ll get the same news, saying there’s “a high level of mutual respect going both ways.”

Whatever happens: There’s no replacing you, Lun Lun. Not really.

Willie B., that vaunted godfather of gorillas, put our city on the map.

But it’s you who kept us there.

Visit Zoo Atlanta between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday for their “Panda Palooza” farewell party. Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun are due back in China by mid-October.

***

RACIAL DISPARITIES

We crunched the data on the Georgia voting law passed by Republican state lawmakers in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The findings: Changes to drop box availability, absentee ballot applications and voter ID requirements all had a disproportionate affect on Black voters.

***

ABORTION BATTLE

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office asked the Georgia Supreme Court to reinstate the state’s “heartbeat” abortion ban while it challenges the recent ruling striking it down.

***

FACE-LIFTS GONE WRONG?

Four former patients filed a lawsuit against Harvey “Chip” Cole, an Atlanta plastic surgeon they say left their faces permanently disfigured. He’s got a history of battling malpractice claims.

“What he did cannot be undone,” one plaintiff’s attorney said.

***

‘I HEAR YOU’

President Joe Biden’s tour of South Georgia storm damage included a stop at a pecan farm in tiny Ray City, where he sent a message to the struggling masses: “I want you to know I see you, I hear you, I grieve with you, and I promise you I have your back.”

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, plans to visit the Augusta area today — in the company of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia’s death toll from Helene now stands at 33 (it’s north of 200, total, across the region). About 300,000 customers still lack electricity, Kemp said Thursday.

from Helene now stands at 33 (it’s north of 200, total, across the region). About 300,000 customers still lack electricity, Kemp said Thursday. For what it’s worth: Leaders at Augusta National Golf Club say the course sustained “a lot of damage” but should be ready to go for the Masters.

***

CHILL OUT

East and Gulf Coast dockworkers pressed pause on their strike last night. But even if they didn’t: you had absolutely zero reason to panic-buy toilet paper.

***

DEFIBRILLATOR FALCONS

A back-and-forth game favored Tampa Bay late, but Younghoe Koo’s end-of-regulation field goal sent things to overtime. Then quarterback Kirk Cousins — who threw for a franchise-record 509 yards — hit KhaDarel Hodge for a 45-yard touchdown and a 36-30 Falcons win.

“I can’t make this up,” Hodge said later. “It still to me feels like a movie right now.”

The Falcons are now 3-2, lead the division and maaay just have that offense humming like everyone hoped it would. (They should make those throwback uniforms permanent, too!)

***

GO BANANAS!

The Savannah Bananas, that wacky Globetrotter-esque baseball phenomenon, announced their 2025 schedule — and they’re playing at Truist Park twice in March.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 4, 1936

John Heisman — Georgia Tech coach, proponent of the forward pass and namesake of college football’s most coveted award — died at home in New York. He was 66 years old.

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Told you it was still there. AJC photographer John Spink captured the plume of smoke rising from the BioLab facility in Conyers on Thursday.

***

ONE MORE THING

Lots of activities on the docket this weekend, including the Decatur Book Festival, a massive esports event and a celebration of Atlanta’s hip-hop dance history. Or how about catching a Yacht Rock Revue show at Chastain Park?

Be smart, but don’t let the chlorine ruin your fun!

***

