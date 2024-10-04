Kirk Cousins’ 45-yard TD pass gives Falcons an overtime win over the Bucs

The Falcons needed a 47-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo at the buzzer to force overtime.

The Falcons improved to 3-2 while the Bucs dropped to 3-2. The teams are tied for first place in the NFC South.

The offense was in position to take the lead, but Darnell Mooney dropped a pass that would have picked up the first down. Koo’s 54-yard field goal attempt was then blocked.

The Bucs went on the move, but Jessie Bates forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Kaden Elliss. On a fourth-and-19 from the 16, Cousins’ pass was intercepted by Lavonte David.

The defense forced another punt and the offense had the ball with 1:14 to play and no timeouts. Cousins drove them into range for the field goal to force OT.

The Falcons won the toss and then the game with Hodge’s walk-off TD.

Explore Read more about the Falcons here

Cousins, who was signed to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, easily had his best game with the Falcons. He completed 42 of 58 passes for 509 yards and four touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of 114.8.

He moved the ball around to seven receivers.

Drake London finished with 12 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. Mooney had nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 88 yards.

Behind three touchdown passes from Baker Mayfield, the Bucs held a 24-17 lead at halftime.

Mayfield tossed two touchdown passes to wide receiver Mike Evans, who got open more after nickel back Dee Alford left the game with a concussion and did not return.

The Falcons came out hot.

Cousins tossed his first pass to Pitts, who broke open for a 32-yard gain after not catching a pass in the last outing. Five plays later, Cousins tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to London, who powered his way into the end zone.

The Bucs answered with a nine-play, 63-yard drive. After Alford left, Evans broke free for a 2-yard touchdown pass to make the game 7-7.

Koo, the hero last week with a game-winning 58-yard field goal, missed a 41-yarder, wide left.

The Bucs’ Chase McLaughlin added a 53-yard field goal to make it 10-7.

As play moved into the second quarter, Cousins took the Falcons on a spirited nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive where they had to overcome two offensive holding penalties. Cousins tossed a 25-yard touchdown strike to Mooney to put the Falcons up 14-10. Mooney made a nice grab between Tampa Bay defenders Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien.

The Bucs’ Sean Tucker broke loose for 53 yards on the kickoff return to move the ball to the Falcons’ 44. Three plays later, Mayfield tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Evans, with cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. and safety as the closest players to him. The score made it 17-14.

On the ensuing dive, Koo made a 54-yard field goal to make it 17-17.

The Bucs then got a 56-yard run from running back Rachaad White to help set up a short field. The Falcons defense battled, but eventually gave up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Sterling Shepard.

The Atlanta offense had the ball back with 1:56 to go and drove into field goal range. On second-and-10 from Tampa’s 31, Logan Hall beat right tackle Kaleb McGary for a sack and a loss of eight yards. Cousins pass for Mooney on third-and-18 was incomplete and Bradley Pinion came on for the first punt of the game.

The Bucs had the ball to open the third quarter, but couldn’t overcome a holding penalty. The Falcons’ defense finally got a stop and forced a punt.

The Falcons drove from their 20 to the Bucs’ 18, going for it on fourth-and-3 at Tampa’s 42. The drive stalled after an offensive pass interference call on Hodge and another sack. The Falcons settled for a 48-yard field by Koo to make it 24-20 with 6:21 left in the third quarter.

The Bucs had some good fortune on their next drive as Evans recovered a fumble by teammate Chris Godwin. The Falcons needed a sack from David Onyemata to force a field goal. McLaughlin made a 32-yarder to put the Bucs up 27-20 with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

On the next drive, Cousins connected with Ray-Ray McCloud for 22 yards and Bijan Robinson busted loose for a 28-yard gain, his longest of the season. On fourth-and-4, Cousins tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mooney. Koo’s kick tied things up 27-27 with 13:18 to play.

McLauglin added another 53-yard field goal to put the Bucks up 30-27 with 10:23 to play.

The Falcons will play the Panthers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Charlotte.