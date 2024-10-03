Breaking: Former President Trump to visit storm damage in Evans with Gov. Kemp
Business

BioLab has close ties with Rockdale, received incentives for expansion

Maker of pool and spa chemicals is one of the county’s biggest employers
The plume of smoke rising from BioLab as seen from Old Covington Hwy continued on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 in Conyers. A Sunday fire at the chemical plant in Conyers has had agencies monitoring the air quality since then as crews try to neutralize the site. Rockdale County officials said that the plume is changing colors as workers remove debris. GEMA has advised anyone who notices a chlorine odor in the air to limit their time outdoors. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

The plume of smoke rising from BioLab as seen from Old Covington Hwy continued on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 in Conyers. A Sunday fire at the chemical plant in Conyers has had agencies monitoring the air quality since then as crews try to neutralize the site. Rockdale County officials said that the plume is changing colors as workers remove debris. GEMA has advised anyone who notices a chlorine odor in the air to limit their time outdoors. (John Spink/AJC)
By and
15 minutes ago

BioLab, the pool chemicals company that owns the smoldering facility that has emitted a plume of toxic smoke over Conyers since Sunday, has long enjoyed a close relationship to Rockdale County leaders.

BioLab, which has operated in the county since 1973, is one of Rockdale’s biggest employers and the company’s operations make up nearly 3% of the assessed value of the county’s tax base, larger than any other taxpayer in Rockdale, records show. Five years ago, county leaders also celebrated the groundbreaking of BioLab’s seventh facility, a new 275,000-square-foot building to produce and store pool and spa water-treatment chemicals.

The expansion came with a 10-year property tax break.

Incentives for the project were provided by the Rockdale County government and the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council, according to an announcement at the time, which noted school taxes were not reduced for the project.

“The additional investment in both a new building and adding to the workforce is truly a win for Rockdale County,” Marty Jones, executive director of the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council, said in a written statement at the time.

Rockdale Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt called BioLab “a staple in Rockdale County for many years” and said “the new project signals continued growth in the community,” according to the 2019 press release from the local economic development council.

“Companies like BioLab help keep Rockdale County perfectly positioned. We look forward to this project and many more to come. Thanks to all who have made this possible,” Nesbitt said in a statement in a 2019 press release from ARCO Design/Build, which built the facility.

Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt did not respond Thursday when asked to comment on the impact the county’s partnership with BioLab has had on its response to the chemical plant fire. Courtesy of Dexter Bowman Photography 2024

Credit: Dexter Bowman Photography; LLC

icon to expand image

Credit: Dexter Bowman Photography; LLC

Rockdale officials did not disclose the value of the tax incentives in the release.

Kevin Hanna, president and CEO of the economic development council that authorized tax incentives, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Nesbitt also did not respond Thursday when asked to comment on the impact the county’s partnership with BioLab has had on its response to the chemical plant fire.

BioLab did not immediately respond to requests for comment but issued a statement Wednesday night on the chemical plant fire.

“We remain fully focused on remediating the situation at our Conyers facility,” the statement says. “We have continued to make progress in mitigating the situation at our facility, and we deeply regret the impact of the incident on our community. Our executive leadership team is on the ground and engaging directly with local representatives and stakeholders on how we can best provide support.”

The incentives were provided under what’s known as a bond-for-title transaction, in which the Development Authority of Rockdale County holds title to certain BioLab properties during the term of the tax break deal.

ExploreHow ‘fake’ bonds allow Georgia to offer tax breaks to companies

In Rockdale County’s 2024 annual budget, BioLab Inc. was listed as the county’s eighth-largest employer, with 484 employees as of the end of 2023. The assessed value of its operations and land in Rockdale was $113.4 million, nearly double the next largest company.

Sunday’s fire was at least the fourth major fire or chemical leak at a BioLab facility in the past 20 years, an AJC analysis of state and federal records shows. The company has also had incidents at large facility in Louisiana, including a devastating fire in 2020.

This aerial view, taken on the side of I-20, shows smoke traveling west from the Biolab facility in Conyers on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens advised city residents to take precautions and reduce outdoor activities until noon on Thursday. He warned that smoke from a recently extinguished chemical plant fire in Rockdale County could drift westward. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Nesbitt has acknowledged a partnership between Rockdale and BioLab in remarks after the fire, but has also spoken critically about the company.

“We’ve seen this before and before and before, and it’s concerning,” Nesbitt said Tuesday. “BioLab has been a good corporate community partner. This is not about economic development. This is about public health and public safety, and in Rockdale County, public safety has always been and will always be our number one top priority.”

BioLab makes chlorine products for pool and spa treatments, while its parent company KIK Consumer Products also specializes in cleaners, bleach, laundry and dish care products sold under brand names including Comet, Spic and Span, Greased Lightning and The Works.

KIK is owned by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, which was founded in 2005 and has offices in New York, Miami, London and Luxembourg.

KIK bought Lawrenceville-based BioLab in 2013 from Chemtura Corp. in a $315 million deal.

Centerbridge acquired what was then known as KIK Custom Products in 2015 from another private equity firm, CI Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.

Centerbridge was exploring a sale of KIK in 2020 that could have valued the company are more than $3.5 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for bleach soared, according to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the matter.

In June 2024, Centerbridge announced it sold KIK’s Auto Care business to another company, Reochem.

About the Authors

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter
Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BioLab facing lawsuits for damages after Conyers chemical plant fire
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Chlorine product maker BioLab has history of fires and chemical leaks
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

I’ve lived through three BioLab fires in 20 years. I fear the impact
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chemical smoke spewing from a Georgia factory is projected to spread toward Atlanta as...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No, you don’t need to stock up on toilet paper because of the ports strikes1h ago
Worried about another toilet paper shortage? Here’s what you should know
$1.1 million at stake at massive gaming, esports event in Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship