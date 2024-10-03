Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power

In Georgia, three deaths were associated with carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in Chatham County, Kemp said.

“Make sure that your generator’s placed a safe distance from your home or your shop or wherever it is that you’re staying to make sure that we do not have any more fatalities from generator episodes,” the governor said.

Power crews have been working around the clock to restore service to customers across the state. While 300,000 are still without power, that is down from the roughly 1.3 million outages immediately following the storm.

As our Helene restoration efforts continue across the state, our crews are continuing to work through devastated areas using every method possible. In some cases we have to use boats and helicopters to access transmission lines and damaged infrastructure - check out the… pic.twitter.com/BnZ0MyBTh8 — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) October 3, 2024

Georgia Department of Transportation crews have also worked feverishly to reopen hundreds of blocked roads, including state routes and at least three interstates, Commissioner Russell McMurry said. At its peak, more than 300 roads were impassable, adding up to about 60,000 miles of road being impacted.

“This storm was so big ... we’ve had right at 2,000 employees at one time working in all 159 counties,” McMurry said. “Since then, we’ve triaged to work in the counties most affected, from Valdosta all the way to Augusta.”

It’s not just the state providing relief. Aid from neighboring jurisdictions and hundreds of volunteers from less-impacted areas and other states have poured in.

DeKalb County, for example, is sending 5,000 boxes of food and emergency supplies to Augusta.

County CEO Michael Thurmond said they are “honored to support … our neighbors in Augusta who are struggling to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene.”

The convoy will travel to Augusta on Friday. The boxes will contain Georgia-grown fruits, vegetables and produce that can be consumed without cooking, sanitizers, masks and COVID-19 tests.

“We are grateful to DeKalb County which has, by their words and deeds, demonstrated that they are our good neighbors,” Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson said. “DeKalb’s generosity will never be forgotten.”

The boxes will be distributed at the following locations in Augusta:

• Good Shepherd Baptist, 1714 Olive Road

• Broadway Baptist, 2323 Barton Chapel Road

• Everfaithful Baptist Church, 314 Sand Bar Ferry Road

• Faith Outreach Church, 102 South Belair Road

Additionally, the Augusta National Golf Club, in partnership with the Community Foundation for the CSRA, is donating $5 million toward the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund, which will support local relief efforts in response to the devastating impact of the storm throughout the greater Augusta community.

Augusta National Golf Club, in partnership with the Community Foundation for the CSRA, is donating $5 million towards the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund, which will support local relief efforts in response to the devastating impact of the storm throughout the greater… pic.twitter.com/jlIWaSoKef — The Masters (@TheMasters) October 3, 2024

Storm damage is also still affecting schools. Ware County, for example, will be closed through Oct. 18.