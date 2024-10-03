Businesses evacuated due to gas leak in Avondale Estates

Breaking: Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power
A gas line ruptured at a road construction site near downtown Avondale Estates.

Five businesses have been evacuated in Avondale Estates after a gas line ruptured at a road construction project Thursday.

The large gas line ruptured around midday at the site along East College Avenue and North Avondale Road near the intersection with Pine Street, DeKalb fire officials confirmed. Authorities initially said there was no danger to residents or businesses nearby, then said several businesses were evacuated around 2:15 p.m.

Fire officials could not provide specifics about which businesses have been impacted.

North Avondale Road will remain closed until Atlanta Gas Light crews are able to stop the leak, a DeKalb fire spokesman said.

The area around the site of the leak is the commercial center of Avondale Estates, and the rupture had already caused some restaurants to announce that they would temporarily close.

My Parents Basement, a beer-focused restaurant and comic book shop, posted on Instagram that its “kitchen will be closed until further notice due to an unfortunate gas leak happening now.”

