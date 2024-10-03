Businesses evacuated due to gas leak in Avondale Estates

Five businesses have been evacuated in Avondale Estates after a gas line ruptured at a road construction project Thursday.

The large gas line ruptured around midday at the site along East College Avenue and North Avondale Road near the intersection with Pine Street, DeKalb fire officials confirmed. Authorities initially said there was no danger to residents or businesses nearby, then said several businesses were evacuated around 2:15 p.m.

Fire officials could not provide specifics about which businesses have been impacted.