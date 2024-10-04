Breaking: Georgia Ports Authority to reopen Friday after dockworkers’ strike suspended
Business

Georgia Ports Authority to reopen Friday after dockworkers’ strike suspended

Dockworkers’ union and alliance of shipping companies and port operators reach tentative agreement on wages and extend time for talks, allowing work to resume
SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 17, 2021: Longshoremen load and unload containers at the Georgia Ports Authority Garden City Terminal. Recently, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Georgia Ports Authority improved its cargo flow by increasing rail capacity and activating flexible "pop-up" container yards near manufacturing and distribution centers. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlant

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlant

SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 17, 2021: Longshoremen load and unload containers at the Georgia Ports Authority Garden City Terminal. Recently, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Georgia Ports Authority improved its cargo flow by increasing rail capacity and activating flexible "pop-up" container yards near manufacturing and distribution centers. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
By
15 minutes ago

The Georgia Ports Authority said Thursday night its Savannah and Brunswick facilities will reopen Friday after a major union suspended its strike to allow more time to negotiate a master contract.

The state-run authority said the Ocean and Garden City terminals in Savannah, two key container terminals, will resume operations in the morning.

The International Longshoremen’s Association and the U.S. Maritime Alliance Ltd., which represents shipping companies and certain port operators, announced a tentative agreement Thursday on wages, though details of that deal were not immediately known. A master contract expired Monday and terminals were locked on Tuesday.

ExploreDockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know

A prolonged strike threatened economic calamity. October is a prime month for shipments of holiday season goods. Trade in other nonperishable and perishable goods was also threatened, with the risk of shortages on store shelves.

Many retailers had tried to get goods into ports ahead of a potential work stoppage. Parts of the country also saw consumers hoard items, such as toilet paper and other paper products, even though those products are largely made within the U.S.

Fencing blocks a gate at the Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal, where union dockworkers went on strike Tuesday. (Adam Van Brimmer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

The dockworkers’ union said its members will return to their jobs immediately at ports across the East Coast and along the Gulf of Mexico.

ExploreNo, you don’t need to stock up on toilet paper because of the ports strikes

The Georgia Ports Authority operates ports in Savannah and Brunswick, but it is not a member of the Alliance. Still, the authority closed its gates when the master contract expired.

The ILA and the alliance agreed to extend talks to Jan. 15 to negotiate other outstanding matters, but in the meantime, 45,000 dockworkers from Maine to Texas will return to work, including about 2,500 in Georgia.

A union dockworker stands in front of the main gate at the Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal on Tuesday as part of the International Longshoremen's Association strike. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

icon to expand image

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

The Georgia Ports Authority said truck gates will open at 6 a.m. Friday at the Garden City Terminal and at 8 a.m. at the Ocean Terminal. Vessel operations and rail operations will also restart Friday.

“Thank you for your patience during this three-day work stoppage,” the ports said in a statement. “The Georgia Ports Authority, Gateway Terminals and the ILA look forward to reopening our facilities and providing the world-class service the Port of Savannah and the Port of Brunswick are known for.”

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The impending longshoremen’s strike at Georgia ports is about more than wages
Placeholder Image

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Dockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dockworkers' union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new...41m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dockworkers’ union suspends strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Union pushes for higher pay for Delta Connection carrier flight attendants2h ago
BioLab has close ties with Rockdale, received incentives for expansion
No, you don’t need to stock up on toilet paper because of the ports strikes
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship