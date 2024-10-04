A prolonged strike threatened economic calamity. October is a prime month for shipments of holiday season goods. Trade in other nonperishable and perishable goods was also threatened, with the risk of shortages on store shelves.

Many retailers had tried to get goods into ports ahead of a potential work stoppage. Parts of the country also saw consumers hoard items, such as toilet paper and other paper products, even though those products are largely made within the U.S.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The dockworkers’ union said its members will return to their jobs immediately at ports across the East Coast and along the Gulf of Mexico.

The Georgia Ports Authority operates ports in Savannah and Brunswick, but it is not a member of the Alliance. Still, the authority closed its gates when the master contract expired.

The ILA and the alliance agreed to extend talks to Jan. 15 to negotiate other outstanding matters, but in the meantime, 45,000 dockworkers from Maine to Texas will return to work, including about 2,500 in Georgia.

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

The Georgia Ports Authority said truck gates will open at 6 a.m. Friday at the Garden City Terminal and at 8 a.m. at the Ocean Terminal. Vessel operations and rail operations will also restart Friday.

“Thank you for your patience during this three-day work stoppage,” the ports said in a statement. “The Georgia Ports Authority, Gateway Terminals and the ILA look forward to reopening our facilities and providing the world-class service the Port of Savannah and the Port of Brunswick are known for.”