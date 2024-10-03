Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 8

Last meeting: Warner Robins won 31-6 in the 1979 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Things to know: These are the two top-10 teams in a region that also includes defending Class 4A champion Perry and perennial contender Ware County. None of the four has a region loss. Benedictine and Warner Robins have new starting quarterbacks with dual-threat talents. Warner Robins senior Skyler Williams is 56-of-85 passing for 706 yards and eight touchdowns with 626 rushing yards and six touchdowns in six games. Benedictine sophomore Stephen Cannon is 55-of-95 for 850 yards and six touchdowns with about 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games. Benedictine’s Bubba Frazier has 23 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns. Deflated by strength of schedule, Benedictine is averaging only 100.8 rushing yards per game. The Cadets have lost to nationally ranked Buford and Rabun Gap and beaten Burke County and Westminster. Warner Robins is more balanced offensively as Da’veon Latimore (285 yards) and Travis English (250 yards) are steady rushers, and Rasean Dinkins, a Georgia Tech-committed two-way player, has four TD receptions. Warner Robins’ Isaiah Gibson (committed to Georgia) and Benedictine’s Herbert Scroggins (Miami) are among the state’s premier edge defenders.

Camden County at Valdosta

When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Camden County is 5-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-6A and No. 4; Valdosta is 5-0, 0-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 24-21 in 2023.

Things to know: Originally scheduled for last Friday, this game is now slated for daytime Saturday because Valdosta wasn’t sure it would have electricity for a night game. As stated in this preview space a week ago, Camden County and Valdosta are the two top-10 teams in a region with four undefeated teams. Richmond Hill and Lowndes are the others. This is the first Valdosta-Camden meeting when both are ranked since 2014, when No. 5 Valdosta beat No. 2 Camden County 13-10. (Camden was 5-0 entering that game and finished 5-5, losing four games by six points or fewer.) In the 2023 game, Valdosta’s Tomas Lopez kicked a 23-yard field goal on the final play. Camden County had tied the score 21-21 with 90 seconds left on Parks Riendeau’s 12-yard TD pass to Elyiss Williams on fourth-and-8. The Camden pair returns. Riendeau has thrown for 1,030 yards and 13 touchdowns, six to Williams, a five-star tight end with 33 receptions for 457 yards. Under first-year coach Travis Roland, Camden is passing for 213.4 yards per game and rushing for 186.6. Valdosta’s offense is even more closely balanced (201.4 passing, 206.6 rushing). Todd Robinson has thrown for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 305 yards and six touchdowns. Robinson and Camden’s Williams are the game’s most highly recruited players. Both are committed to Georgia. This game’s winner might be the region front-runner. Valdosta most recently won a region title in 2016. Camden most recently won in 2013.

Central (Carrollton) at Starr’s Mill

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Fayetteville

Records, rankings: Central is 5-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 3-4A and unranked; Starr’s Mill is 6-0, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Starr’s Mill won 35-29 in the 2023 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Things to know: This is the first time these schools have been in the same region. Their instant-classic 2023 quarterfinal game was their first meeting. Starr’s Mill scored the winning touchdown on a 41-yard Hail Mary from Logan Inagawa to Lincoln DeLaere on the final play. Central had tied the game 29-29 on a TD pass and two-point conversion with 56 seconds left. Inagawa, a 2023 region offensive player of the year, is back. He is 53-of-81 passing for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns. Starr’s Mill is a two-to-one running team. Blake Turner has rushed for 455 yards, including 136 in his last game, against Griffin. Central has a balanced offense, but its centerpiece is Jonaz Walton, a junior four-star running back who has rushed for 583 yards and eight touchdowns. He has another 256 receiving yards. Sophomore QB J.R. Harris has thrown for 1,164 yards with 11 touchdowns with just one interception. Harris has rushed for 289 yards and six touchdowns. Central’s only loss came against Oxford, an undefeated Class 6A Alabama team. Neither team has played a top-10 opponent otherwise.

Collins Hill at Buford

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom Riden Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: Collins Hill is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 8-6A and No. 6; Buford is 4-1, 1-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Buford won 43-0 in 2023.

Things to know: Collins Hill, a young team, wasn’t expected to be 6-0 but has wins over preseason top-10 opponents Grayson, Woodward Academy and Cedar Grove. No opponent has scored more than 19 points on the Eagles, who stunned nationally ranked Grayson 20-19 in the opener. Katrell Webb and Deuce Geralds, both juniors, have 31 tackles for losses and 18 sacks between them. Collins Hill has a balanced offense led by QB Makree Cross (681 yards passing), Maddox Henderson (327 rushing), Jacari Thomas (337 rushing) and Alijah Patillo (311 receiving). Cross and Henderson are sophomores. Buford was the preseason No. 1 team. Its only loss came to 2023 Class 7A champion Milton, now in 5A. Buford is noted for its 10 seniors committed to major Division I schools. Dayton Raiola recently committed to Nebraska, where brother Dylan is the starting quarterback. Dayton has thrown for 643 yards. Other offensive leaders are Justin Baker (309 rushing), Ethan Ervin (273 rushing) and Jordan Allen (318 receiving). Leading tacklers are A.J. Holloway (committed to South Carolina), Mantrez Walker (Colorado) and Bryce Perry-Wright (top-100 national junior recruit). Buford is 10-1 in region games since joining the highest class in 2022, the only loss two years ago to Mill Creek, the other top-10 team in this region at No. 8.

Harrison at McEachern

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Walter H. Cantrell Stadium, Powder Springs

Records, rankings: Harrison is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 3-6A and unranked; McEachern is 3-2, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: McEachern won 24-21 in 2023.

Things to know: The winner of this game will be the top contender to challenge Hillgrove (5-0, 2-0) for the region title. The Maxwell Ratings peg McEachern, a reigning region champion, as the team to beat despite the Indians’ two losses, which came against top-10 teams North Gwinnett and North Cobb. In the 2023 McEachern-Harrison game, McEachern’s Jayreon Campbell rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the three-point victory, and preseason all-state kicker Jonathan Rodriguez made a key 48-yard field goal. Both are back. Campbell has rushed for more than 100 yards three times this season. Both teams have dynamic quarterbacks. McEachern’s Zhay’lyn Bell has passed for 924 yards in four games (missed one). He rushed for 144 yards against North Cobb and 134 against North Gwinnett. Harrison’s Xavier Hill has passed for 853 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 506 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ran for 177 and three touchdowns against Pebblebrook. Harrison’s Austin Perry and Jowell Combay have 100-yard receiving games. McEachern’s Zay Harris and Nalin Scott have 100-yard receiving games. Scott is a top-200 national junior recruit.

Jenkins County at McIntosh County Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buccaneer Stadium/The Ship, Darien

Records, rankings: Jenkins County is 4-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 3-A Division II and No. 10; McIntosh County Academy is 4-1, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Jenkins County won 47-0 in 2023.

Things to know: This game will determine the leading contender to challenge No. 9 Metter (3-1, 2-0) in the region. Jenkins County won 10 games in a season for the first time last year and is chasing its first region title since 1960. Jenkins’ s 2023 blowout victory in this series was fairly shocking as McIntosh County Academy had won the previous four games between them, including a four-overtime win in 2022. Both teams rely heavily on the run game as Jenkins County has completed nine passes this season while MCA has completed 18. Jenkins County averages 289.4 rushing yards. Kendrick Thomas has rushed for more than 100 in each of the past two games. Marquavious Roberson ran for 198 and three touchdowns on just five carries in the opener against Glascock County. MCA’s leading rusher is Earnest McIntosh with 582 yards. These teams have one common opponent, ECI. Jenkins County won 20-17 on Thomas’ go-ahead 8-yard run in the fourth quarter while holding ECI to 189 total yards. MCA won in overtime on QB Nehemiah West’s 14-yard run while holding ECI to 113 total yards. Those are ECI’s only losses.

Lambert at North Atlanta

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Eddie S. Henderson Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Lambert is 3-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 6-6A and unranked; North Atlanta is 4-1, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: The winner will be in sole possession of first place in the region. Lambert, the region favorite according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, has victories over West Forsyth and North Forsyth, the only other region foes with overall winning records. Lambert last won a region title in 2016 but is 21-7 in three seasons under Marc Beach. Lambert averages 192.8 yards passing and 149.4 rushing per game. Ethan Daughtery, a junior who has played significantly all three of his varsity seasons, is 72-of-122 passing for 957 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jesse Brooks rushed for 131 yards in a 48-43 victory over North Forsyth in the Longhorns’ most recent game. Lambert’s leading tackler is LB Branson Brooks, the region defensive player of the year over a bunch of good Milton players in 2023. DL Jett Conley, a returning first-team all-region player, has four sacks and 18 QB hurries. North Atlanta, opened in 1991, has never won a region title but was runner-up to Marist in a Class 6A league last year. The most recent Atlanta city school to win a region title in the highest class was Douglass in 2004. North Atlanta’s best-known player is DL Chase Linton, a top-300 national prospect reportedly leaning toward Georgia. Led by a returning all-region quarterback, Ian Reynolds, North Atlanta averages 190.0 yards rushing and 147.4 passing per game but topped 300 rushing yards in recent wins over South Forsyth and Forsyth Central. Henry Debardeleben (268 yards) and Bryce Little (201) lead a spread-the-wealth running attack.

Lowndes at Colquitt County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Lowndes is 5-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-6A and unranked; Colquitt County is 3-2, 0-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 52-34 in 2023.

Things to know: Originally scheduled for last week, this will be the first Lowndes-Colquitt County game since 1993 with neither team ranked in the AJC poll. Either Lowndes or Colquitt has won the Region 1 championship in the highest class each season since 2014 (Colquitt seven times, Lowndes three). The 2023 game produced more than 1,100 yards of total offense. The teams scored seven touchdowns in the second quarter. Colquitt’s losses this season have come to No. 3 North Gwinnett of Class 6A and No. 2 Lee County of 5A, both by 12 points or less. Colquitt is nearly a two-to-one run team as the Packers are easing in a freshman quarterback, Cohen Lawson, who has thrown for 528 yards. Dayshawn Brown has rushed for 462 yards. Tyjaevian Lamar has run for 393. Lowndes has a similar run-pass balance. Sophomore QB Jayce Johnson has thrown for 560 yards and eight touchdowns with only one interception. Aalim Brown has rushed for 440 yards. Marvis Parrish has rushed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns and is 6-of-7 passing for 11 yards.

Manchester at Bowdon

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dwight Hochstetler Stadium/Warren P. Sewell Field, Bowdon

Records, rankings: Manchester is 4-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-A Division II and No. 3; Bowdon is 5-1, 0-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Bowdon won 28-27 in the 2023 Class A Division II championship game.

Things to know: These teams played twice last season, splitting one-point games. Manchester won 21-20 in the opener, and Bowdon won in the championship game. In the first, Manchester stopped Bowdon’s two-point attempt with 2:15 left. In the second, Bowdon stopped Manchester’s two-point attempt with 7:23 left. This week’s game is a showcase of Bowdon’s offense, averaging 43.5 points, against Manchester’s defense, allowing 5.9. Bowdon’s Charles Maxwell has thrown for 1,038 yards and rushed for 318. All-state WR Kaiden Prothro has 27 receptions for 600 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nathan Bhony has rushed for 452 yards. Manchester has allowed one touchdown or fewer in 12 of its past 20 games, and this season’s good work has come despite having AJC Super 11 DL Justus Terry for just one game. The Blue Devils beat No. 8 Trion, which came in averaging 35 points, 34-7 last week. Manchester averages 276.1 yards rushing per game while completing only 18 passes total. Darius Favor has rushed for 269 yards last week to push his season total to 727. He’s also an outstanding linebacker.

Stockbridge at Ola

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium, McDonough

Records, rankings: Stockbridge is 5-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 2-4A and unranked; Ola is 5-0, 4-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Ola won 25-7 in 2021.

Things to know: These are the lone unbeaten teams in their region. Each has a first-year coach. Stockbridge hired Kendrick Callier, the offensive coordinator for Cedar Grove’s 2023 Class 3A champion. Ola hired Dustin Adkins, the defensive coordinator for Florida’s 2023 Class 1R champion. Stockbridge was the Class 4A runner-up last season and ranked No. 2 in preseason, then had a rough August. The Tigers dropped their opener to Dutchtown 47-28, then lost all-state RB Bo Walker to the GHSA’s transfer rules before he ever suited up. Stockbridge now has won five straight games, same as Ola, which hasn’t been beaten. Both defeated a solid Jones County team to set up this showdown. Stockbridge beat the Greyhounds 28-21, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally. Edward Minor rushed for 137 yards, and Zion McGruder ran for 109. Stockbridge is typically more balanced as sophomore QB Joshua Scott has thrown for 1,010 yards and 10 TDs. His leading receivers are freshmen – Mason Freeman (247 yards) and Zyon Robinson (246). Ola is more the defensive stalwart, allowing 6.6 points per game. The Mustangs beat Jones County 7-3. Ola also has a sophomore quarterback, Caden Worley, but leans more on sophomore running backs Caden Waye (409 yards) and Nigel Newkirk (365 yards).

