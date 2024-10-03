Breaking: Conyers plant fire: Atlanta mayor advises staying indoors if haze reaches city
Crime & Public Safety

Conyers plant fire: Atlanta mayor advises staying indoors if haze reaches city

A plume from the chemical plant fire in Conyers continues to billow early Thursday morning.

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A plume from the chemical plant fire in Conyers continues to billow early Thursday morning.
By and
Updated 30 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens urged city residents to take precautions and limit outdoor activities until noon Thursday, saying a plume from a now-extinguished chemical plant fire in Rockdale County could drift west.

Swaths of metro Atlanta could wake up to hazy skies and a chlorine odor amid ongoing efforts to clean up and remove debris from Sunday’s fire at BioLab facility in Conyers.

Dickens, citing advice from health professionals, urged city residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed before noon Thursday and to call their medical provider if they experience concerning symptoms. Atlanta Public Schools plans to move all outdoor school-related activities indoors, though it will permit athletic events and after-school activities.

“Thursday morning, metro Atlanta residents may notice a haze and a chlorine smell due to the shifting of winds. This information is subject to change based on weather conditions,” said Dickens, in a video posted Wednesday evening.

Cars travel along I-20 early Thursday morning, as a plume from the Conyers chemical plant lingers in the air.

Credit: John Spink

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink

ExploreConyers BioLab plant fire: What to know

A Sunday fire at the BioLab chemical plant in Conyers created the plume of chemical smoke, and agencies have been monitoring the air quality since then as crews try to neutralize the site. Rockdale County officials said that the plume is changing colors as workers remove debris.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has advised anyone who notices a chlorine odor in the air to limit their time outdoors. Chlorine, however, has a low odor threshold, meaning people can smell it even at very low concentrations that do not cause harm, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

ExploreConyers plant fire: Haze, chlorine smell likely to move toward Atlanta on Thursday

GEMA said that smoke that contains chlorine compounds can cause symptoms such as eye and airway irritation, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness and headaches.

People living nearby have been advised to shelter in place every evening through early morning until Friday.

About the Authors

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter
Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Conyers plant fire: Haze, chlorine smell likely to move toward Atlanta on Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A chemical cloud moving around Atlanta's suburbs prompts a new shelter-in-place alert
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chemical smoke spewing from a Georgia factory is projected to spread toward Atlanta as...
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Father arrested after boy, 2, fatally shoots himself in DeKalb County, police say
Conyers plant fire: Haze, chlorine smell likely to move toward Atlanta on Thursday
6 years after killing DeKalb teen, murderer gets life sentence
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out