Breaking: Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power
Augusta National sustained ‘a lot of damage’ from Hurricane Helene

Club partners to donate $5 million in relief funds for community
Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley announces the Honorary Starters of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By
1 hour ago

Augusta National Golf Club has joined with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area for a joint $5 million donation toward the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund, it was announced Thursday. The donation will support local relief efforts in response to the impact of the storm throughout the greater Augusta community.

Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement. He said the club sustained “a lot of damage” just as the rest of the city and southeast during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan. He said he was confident that the Masters would be held, as scheduled, in April.

“I was in Augusta in the days immediately after the storm and have seen firsthand its devastating impact,” Ridley said in a statement. “Our employees, neighbors, friends and business owners need, and deserve, immediate and meaningful assistance to overcome the hardships being experienced at this moment throughout Augusta.

“Augusta National and the Community Foundation each take to heart our obligation to care for our community. Our goal is to make a difference when it’s needed the most, and our hope is that our gift may inspire others to assist or ask how they may contribute to this critical mission.”

Additionally, Augusta National, the Community Foundation for the CSRA and the Medical College of Georgia Foundation have made separate contributions to support the response and recovery efforts, led by the American Red Cross and other local community partners.

Next year’s Masters is scheduled for April 10-13.

