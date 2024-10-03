Augusta National Golf Club has joined with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area for a joint $5 million donation toward the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund, it was announced Thursday. The donation will support local relief efforts in response to the impact of the storm throughout the greater Augusta community.

Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement. He said the club sustained “a lot of damage” just as the rest of the city and southeast during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan. He said he was confident that the Masters would be held, as scheduled, in April.

“I was in Augusta in the days immediately after the storm and have seen firsthand its devastating impact,” Ridley said in a statement. “Our employees, neighbors, friends and business owners need, and deserve, immediate and meaningful assistance to overcome the hardships being experienced at this moment throughout Augusta.