Georgia attorney general asks Supreme Court to reinstate abortion ban

In it’s request, the state said there is no right to an “elective abortion” in the Georgia Constitution, adding that the right to privacy doesn’t include abortion because it “always harms a third party.”

“Every day that illegal abortions continue is another day that the lives of tiny, unique individuals are ended. There are toddlers alive today because this Court stayed the superior court’s previous order,” Petrany wrote in the motion.

In a press release, American Civil Liberties Union attorneys, representing abortion rights advocates and providers, said they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the request from the state.

“It’s clear that the state of Georgia has taken an extreme position to have control over decisions about reproductive rights,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia. “We have already seen the tragic consequences of this extreme policy and we will continue to fight in the courts and at the ballot box.”

Two weeks ago, nonprofit news organization ProPublica first reported that two Georgia women, Amber Thurman and Candi Miller, died from abortion-related complications in the months after the law took effect in 2022.

