New pandas coming to D.C.; Atlanta’s pandas will leave by year’s end

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

In February the San Diego zoo also announced that a pair of pandas would be returning to the zoo by the end of the year. The multinational breeding effort has helped bring the giant panda back from the edge of extinction.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute first received two giant pandas in 1972, when Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing were sent to the U.S. to celebrate President Richard Nixon’s historic visit to China. The bears instantly became one of the biggest attractions at the zoo.

Similar cooperative programs began at other zoos. Zoo Atlanta welcomed Lun Lun and Yang Yang in 1999, under a contract with the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding that required all the couple’s offspring to be sent to China when they reached maturity.

The couple has been successful as parents, producing seven offspring, five of whom have been sent to China, and one of whom has fathered seven cubs of his own.

They have also become stars in Atlanta, engaging delighted visitors at the Grant Park facility and viewers of the “panda-cam” online.

Atlanta’s pandas are set to return to China “sometime in the fourth quarter” of the year, according to zoo spokesperson Rachel Davis.

The pandas being shipped to San Diego and Washington represent the first time in more than two decades that China has sent new pandas to the U.S.

Atlanta’s zoo officials were optimistic that a new agreement with China might be in the future. In February Raymond B. King, president and CEO of Zoo Atlanta, said “There’s a high level of mutual respect going both ways. They send delegations over to see how we’re doing, and they’ve never left with any criticism.”