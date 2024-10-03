Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The annual Decatur Book Festival returns with plenty of activities, including author panels, book signings and storytelling sessions, as well as keynote speaker Joyce Carol Oates and kidnote speaker Stacey Abrams. You can also see some independent films at the Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival’s three Peachtree Corners venues if you’re into that genre.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Fashion Week

Continuing Friday, Oct. 4 through Monday, Oct 7. $20 and up. Interlock Tower, 1042 Northside Drive, Atlanta.

Immerse yourself in fashion with your choice of eight runway shows, pop-up shops, brand activations and more.

Dreamhack Atlanta

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, for BYOC LAN attendees. $45 and up. Georgia World Congress Center, Hall C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Experience professional esports tournaments, amateur and high school gaming tournaments, a bring-your-own console (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay, screenings and more.

Fall Fest in Candler Park

11 a.m.-6 p.m. artist market and Kidlandia, music ends at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 7. Free. Candler Park, 1500 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-355-4979.

Join in the fun with music, art, food, games, rides and special attractions, with all proceeds going to the Candler Park Neighborhood Organization.

Cobb

Jazz at the Strand

4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. $27 individual ticket, $67 VIP. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Experience the music of the legendary Louis Armstrong as part of the Jazz at the Strand series.

Wings and Whitewalls Car Show

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. $20 car registration (includes driver,) $5 general admission for additional passengers/spectators. Aviation History & Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road, Marietta. 770-919-5700.

Show off your ride or enjoy looking at other cool vehicles while you enjoy live music, vendors and food.

‘Sleepy Hollow’

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. $21 and up. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-528-8490.

Get an early start on the spooky season with the Georgia Ballet’s version of “Sleepy Hollow,” an adaptation of Washington Irving’s famous tale of Ichabod Crane.

DeKalb

Taste of Tucker

1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Admission free. Taste tickets $1 each with food and drink items costing from one to six tickets. Main Street (between the railroad tracks and LaVista Road), Tucker.

Taste appetizers, main entrees and desserts, sip craft beer, cider and water, listen to live music and let the kids play in the Kids Zone.

Decatur Book Festival

7 p.m. keynote address Friday, Oct. 4, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Locations throughout Decatur.

Celebrate literature and community with author panels, book signings, storytelling sessions, chef demonstrations and family friendly events. Joyce Carol Oates will serve as keynote speaker, and Stacey Abrams will be the kidnote speaker.

22nd annual Bowl Sale

5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Spruill Center for the Arts Community Room and Courtyard, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-394-3447.

Buy handcrafted ceramics and get a free bowl of chili on Friday, or come on Saturday to buy a bowl and enjoy the family friendly Spruill Social 1-4 p.m.

North Fulton

Youth Day Celebration

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Free. Parade starts at Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell with the celebration continuing at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell.

Bring a bag to catch candy as you watch a parade and then head to City Hall for an Art Block, Fall Farm Days and Touch-a-Truck.

Family Day at the Alpharetta Arts Center

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, corner of Mayfield and Canton streets, Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Make Pop Art-themed crafts, see live music performances, learn about the center’s class and community cultural offerings, and enjoy King of Pops treats.

Classical K-pop

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-748-5802.

The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra performs classical K-pop with arrangements of chart-topping hits from BTS, PSY and more.

Gwinnett

Suwanee Taste of BBQ and Music Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Free admission. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Taste barbecue, listen to live music, shop at the artist market and let kids play in the Family Fun Zone.

Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival

Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6. Peachtree Corners Town Center, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners; Uncle Jack’s Meat House, 5222 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 920, Peachtree Corners and NCG Cinemas, Peachtree Corners Marketplace, 6135 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 501, Peachtree Corners.

See independent science fiction films, including a Friday night movie under the stars.

‘Aladdin’

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. $15-$35, parking $5. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

See Sugarloaf Youth Ballet’s production of “Aladdin” that brings this timeless tale of adventure, magic and romance to life.