A.M. ATL: An anniversary worth remembering

There also is lots of news to report. The AJC Editorial Board weighed in on President Joe Biden’s future. The Hawks moved on from one of their best players. There’s optimism about the “next chapter” of North DeKalb Mall. And a new restaurant with “weirdo vibes” is on its way.

But, first, let’s begin with an anniversary worth remembering.

***

THE DEATH OF ALBERTA KING

Credit: Angela Farris Watkins Credit: Angela Farris Watkins

Beautiful and well-dressed. The family’s glue. Loved church on Sundays.

That was Alberta Williams King, the mother of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Exactly 50 years ago Sunday, the King family matriarch was assassinated by Marcus Wayne Chenault as she sat at her church organ at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Chenault also killed 69-year-old deacon Edward Boykin and shot another woman in the chest, scattering bullets across the church and leaving holes still visible today. This came six years after the assassination of King’s middle son, Martin Jr., and five years after her youngest son, Alfred Daniel “A.D.” King, was found dead at the bottom of his swimming pool.

As horrific as the story is, it is one that is largely untold. Family members hoped to change that over the weekend with a special program Sunday that featured family members, as well as Rep. Lucy McBath and Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, who called gun violence, “an epidemic in the United States of America.”

It’s also why, when you have a moment, you must read the story from the AJC’s Ernie Suggs. It includes research from more than 20 years worth of articles, as well as sworn testimony, police reports and first-hand accounts from five of Alberta King’s six remaining grandchildren. Among the nuggets:

“I look over at my grandma and she is holding her face and smoke is around her head. This dude was standing up over her with two revolvers. I couldn't comprehend what I was seeing." - Derek King, her grandson, who was 20 at the time

“It was providential that we were late. It was best that I wasn't there. I can't imagine the person I'd be today." - Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., who was 11 at the time

“My grandmother was like a big best friend. She instilled the importance of being loving and being kind." - Angela Farris Watkins, the youngest of 11 grandchildren

Now, keep scrolling for more news.

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

🏛️ Today: The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on former President Donald Trump’s immunity claims, which could have major implications on his Fulton County election interference case. SCOTUS issued multiple major rulings Friday, including one that could impact the cases of several Georgia defendants in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

🏀 Tuesday: My fellow University of Iowa alum Caitlin Clark may be the new face of the WNBA. But she’s not alone. The Atlanta Dream host rookie phenom Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at the Gateway Center.

📈 Wednesday: All U.S. financial markets will close at 1 p.m.

🎆 Thursday: So many Fourth of July celebrations. Here are 13 to consider. And tips for navigating the crowds at Hartsfield, where record crowds are expected. There’s also the big-name-filled Peachtree Road Race.

🎵 Friday: R&B star Chris Brown takes over State Farm Arena for his The 11:11 tour.

***

TOP STORIES FROM AROUND THE METRO

» A routine water sampling found 3.9 million gallons of treated wastewater that didn’t meet standards were spilled into Lake Allatoona last week. The water was disinfected and won’t impact the drinking water supply, Cobb County officials say. Still, a pretty big whoops.

» The metro housing market remains a tough one for many would-be buyers. Here’s why.

» Fulton County will keep its taxes steady, leaving it $12 million short of a balanced budget. But the price of Uber and Lyft rides for some of the county’s senior citizens is going up.

***

BIG OPINIONS

Credit: AP Credit: AP

In case you’ve forgotten, or somehow missed it, the June 27 debate in Atlanta between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump created a ”DEFCON 1″ moment for Democrats nationally and locally.

Sunday, the AJC’s Editorial Board (which is independent of the AJC’s newsroom) joined a handful of media outlets, including The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune, in publishing a call for Biden to bow out of the presidential race for the good of the nation. This public appeal comes rooted in the idea that Trump is a threat to democracy and Biden’s chance for re-election is significantly reduced with the debate showing.

Here is a snippet of the editorial:

“Throughout the excruciating 90-minute forum Thursday night, the president failed to convey a competent and coherent vision for the future of America. He failed to outline the most fundamental aspects of his platform. He failed to take credit for the significant accomplishments of his 3½ years in office. And he failed to counter the prevarications of an opponent, who, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, lied 30 times during the course of the debate, approximately once every 90 seconds of his allotted time.”

Of course, not everyone agrees with this take. All hope is not lost, writes Alan I. Abramowitz, professor emeritus of political science at Emory University. And former Fulton County Commission Chairman John H. Eaves agrees that this isn’t the end for Biden.

Other opinions worth considering today:

» Sophia A. Nelson explains why Vice President Kamala Harris was the unexpected winner of the debate.

» These are bullish times for adult bullies — the people who blame others for everything and never look within. Nedra Rhone has some advice on handling them.

» Stacy Abrams and Christy Jackson discuss the importance of Black voters.

***

WHAT’S UP WITH WARM SPRINGS?

Credit: Anisah Muhammad Credit: Anisah Muhammad

In two weeks, the town of Warm Springs saw its police chief and virtually all its officers suspended, and asked the GBI to find out if its police force broke the law.

And city leaders have said next to nothing about why.

The upheaval in this one-time resort town 70 miles southwest of Atlanta has little precedent in Georgia policing. This story, which includes records obtained by the AJC that shed new light on the origins of the turmoil, is worth your time.

More in crime

» A family is calling for the firing and prosecution of a Douglas County deputy after alleging their 5-year-old was hit with a stray bullet at a gas station.

» An ordained minister, who was elected to the Newton Board of Commissioners in 2016 and is the board’s first Black chairman, is among those indicted by a federal grand jury on money laundering charges related to an allegedly corrupt real estate deal.

» A woman charged in a fatal 2022 Midtown shooting spree is not competent to stand trial at this time, a judge has ruled.

» A detention officer was arrested following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

» Four people were killed in apparent murder-suicide in Coweta County.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Dejounte Murray experiment is over after two seasons.

The Hawks traded Murray, one of their two star guards, to the Pelicans on Friday. It was the right call to cut their losses and keep Trae Young, writes the AJC’s Michael Cunningham.

The trade followed a busy week that included drafting a 19-year-old who grew up playing basketball on green plastic tiles in Lyon, France, at No. 1 overall in the NBA draft and adding another youngster.

But with the start of free agency, it’s just the beginning of what the AJC’s Ken Sugiura writes could be the summer of General Manager Landry Fields.

Elsewhere in sports

» The Braves, who jumped in our weekly power rankings thanks at least in part to their new good luck charm, split two games with the Pirates over the weekend. Saturday’s win came in dramatic fashion.

» Atlanta United earned a much-needed win Saturday night in what may have been star Thiago Almada’s final match with the team.

» It’s party time in Texas and Oklahoma, which today officially join the SEC.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

» Despite a chorus of objections from a crowd of angry residents, two water agreements tied to serving the hulking Hyundai electric vehicle “Metaplant” have been approved.

» From a $36 billion state budget to election changes, over 100 Georgia laws go into effect today, the first day of the fiscal year.

» Extreme heat and scant rain are causing headaches for Georgia farmers.

» A federal court judge temporarily blocked part of a new Georgia law set to go into effect today that created limits on charitable funds and individuals paying criminal bond for detainees who cannot afford to post bail.

» Sorry, but COVID-19′s not over. And if you are more than 6 months old, the CDC recommends one of the newly updated COVID vaccines when they become available this fall.

***

ON THIS DATE

July 1, 1939

Down in the bottom left corner, The Atlanta Journal celebrated Bill Anderson, an 11-year-old from Alpharetta. He finished second at the 18th annual National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood, New Jersey — which apparently is still a thing!

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Photographer Robb Cohen captured this shot of T-Pain, who brought his Mansion in Wiscansin Party tour to Lakewood Amphitheatre on June 29. The opening acts were LaRussel, NandoSTL and Young Cash. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

***

ONE MORE THING

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz had their first date at an art gallery. Now, the musicians are bringing a collection of works from Black artists to the High Museum. The exhibition “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys,” opens Sept. 13 after debuting at New York’s Brooklyn Museum in February.

Along with 98 artworks, “Giants” will feature other objects from the couple’s personal collection, including albums, musical equipment and BMX bikes. Check out a preview here.

***

