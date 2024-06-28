Hawks send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, acquire center and guard

The Hawks traded guard Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans, according to a person familiar with the situation.
In return the Hawks received veteran forward/center Larry Nance and guard Dyson Daniels.
The move comes as the Hawks have looked to make big changes to their roster despite them acquiring Murray, an All-Star guard, only two years ago.
In two seasons, Murray averaged 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also developed his game on the outside, knocking down a higher volume of jumpers consistently. He made a career-best 35.5% of his 3-point shots on 6.2 attempts per game.
