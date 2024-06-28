Atlanta Hawks

Hawks send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, acquire center and guard

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) talk to one another during a break in their game against the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena, Monday, February 12, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) talk to one another during a break in their game against the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena, Monday, February 12, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

The Hawks traded guard Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans, according to a person familiar with the situation.

In return the Hawks received veteran forward/center Larry Nance and guard Dyson Daniels.

The move comes as the Hawks have looked to make big changes to their roster despite them acquiring Murray, an All-Star guard, only two years ago.

In two seasons, Murray averaged 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also developed his game on the outside, knocking down a higher volume of jumpers consistently. He made a career-best 35.5% of his 3-point shots on 6.2 attempts per game.

